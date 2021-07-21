Chattanooga Man Is Arrested In Florida For Chattanooga Murder

A Chattanooga man has been arrested in Florida for murder in Chattanooga.

Paul Hayden, 52, was arrested at a Walgreens parking lot in Tallahassee on Wednesday morning.

He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities had been searching for Hayden since the June slaying in Chattanooga of Maurice Wallace after an argument grew heated.

Hayden was spotted at a house belonging to a family member. Law enforcement followed a vehicle to the drug store parking lot.

On June 30 at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a person shot call in the parking lot of 830 Dodson Ave. Officers located a male party suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.



The victim, Wallace, was taken by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.