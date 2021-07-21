 Thursday, July 22, 2021 87.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Chattanooga Man Is Arrested In Florida For Chattanooga Murder

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

A Chattanooga man has been arrested in Florida for murder in Chattanooga.

Paul Hayden, 52, was arrested at a Walgreens parking lot in Tallahassee on Wednesday morning.

He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities had been searching for Hayden since the June slaying in Chattanooga of Maurice Wallace after an argument grew heated.

Hayden was spotted at a house belonging to a family member. Law enforcement followed a vehicle to the drug store parking lot. 

On June 30 at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a person shot call in the parking lot of 830 Dodson Ave. Officers located a male party suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim, Wallace, was taken by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

 


July 22, 2021

Governor Lee Convenes Law Enforcement Training Advisory Council

July 22, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

July 22, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Governor Bill Lee on Thursday convened the Law Enforcement Training Advisory Council to discuss progress on improving information sharing and increasing officer training, amid a national surge ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BECKMAN, CONSTANCE ANNE 1974 BROOKVIEW DR NW ATLANTA, 30318 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga RESISTING ARREST ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Governor Lee Convenes Law Enforcement Training Advisory Council

Governor Bill Lee on Thursday convened the Law Enforcement Training Advisory Council to discuss progress on improving information sharing and increasing officer training, amid a national surge in violent crime. “As we continue to see a wave of violent crime across the country, we are committed to providing law enforcement the tools and resources they need to keep our communities ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

This Is Beyond Comprehension - And Response

The fact that there is now a discussion which anticipates a third COVID wave and surge is beyond comprehension, especially when it is our young children, who cannot protect themselves, who are at the greatest risk this time around. I think the great John Wayne encapsulated the sentiment quite succinctly: "Life is hard. It's harder if you're stupid." Michael Mallen * * * ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The 12-Year-Old Mom

We live in such a jaundiced world today that disappointment has long-hence overwhelmed any ‘shock and awe’, yet now from Tulsa comes a story that will sure enough make your ears wiggle. Last Thursday a man identified as Juan Miranda-Jara joyously rushed his girlfriend toward labor and delivery at Hillcrest Hospital in the city’s midtown. As the nurses placed the girl on a ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Get Hammered In 17-9 Loss To Barons

It was just three weeks ago when the Chattanooga Lookouts took an important road trip to Alabama where they faced the Birmingham Barons in a key six-game series between two of the top teams in the league. The Barons were leading the Double-A South’s North division by a couple of games, but the Lookouts had a great week and came home in first place after winning five of six games ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Looks To Add Hardware To Its Trophy Case

As the NISA Independent Cup draws to a close, Chattanooga FC look to add another piece of hardware to the trophy case. CFC sits in first place with six points after wins against Savannah Clovers and Atletico Atlanta. Soda City FC, based in Columbia, SC, are in second place with 2 points, after tying with both Atletico Atlanta and Savannah Clovers. Mathematically speaking, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors