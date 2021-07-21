AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/21/21

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
July 21, 2021
Joint Government Operations Committee Chairmen Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield) and John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) made an announcement Wednesday in the Rule Review Committee concerning the Department ... (click for more)
(click for more)
Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:
No Bills:
1 MARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 07/21/2021
1 SUNDERLAND, JOSHUA EVAN ... (click for more)
Joint Government Operations Committee Chairmen Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield) and John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) made an announcement Wednesday in the Rule Review Committee concerning the Department of Health. The announcement is pursuant to the Joint Committee’s action at its June 16 meeting to invite the Department to return to the next committee meeting on July 21 to address further ... (click for more)
Enroll.
We are Hamilton. Better together. It takes a village. Come together, right now. We are family.
Everywhere we look there are slogans, songs, programs, etc. that are trying to build community and for good reason. It’s no doubt that being part of a community, big or small, is a life changing decision. Community gives purpose, a place to belong, a support system when ... (click for more)
When several employees at the Cape Wildlife Rescue Center in Massachusetts noticed a big and beautiful Canadian Goose begin to stumble and fall down at a picturesque pond, the staff decided to take a closer look at “Arnold,” as the townsfolks call him. Something, probably a snapping turtle, had badly mangled one of the gander’s legs and webbed foot.
They had quite a time catching ... (click for more)
Former Kansas Jayhawk Silvio De Sousa is transferring to UT-Chattanooga after the 22-year old spent three seasons with the program. Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported the news first, and then De Sousa made the following announcement on his social media.
"HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE I WILL BE ATTENDING THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE AT CHATTANOOGA. I'M OFFICIALLY A MOC.'
De Sousa ... (click for more)
Filling in for Olympian Mark Kolozsvary, catcher Jay Schuyler was tearing down the basepaths on a steal attempt. If he could reach second, the Lookouts would have a player in scoring position and perhaps some new life. But as he slid, his cleats must have got stuck in the dirt. His slide came up just a bit short, and the Lookout catcher was tagged out. The entire Lookout offense ... (click for more)