AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/21/21

Senator Roberts Says COVID-19 Vaccination Of Children In Tennessee Has Not Come To A Halt

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/21/21

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Joint Government Operations Committee Chairmen Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield) and John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) made an announcement Wednesday in the Rule Review Committee concerning the Department ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 MARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 07/21/2021 1 SUNDERLAND, JOSHUA EVAN ... (click for more)



Senator Roberts Says COVID-19 Vaccination Of Children In Tennessee Has Not Come To A Halt

Joint Government Operations Committee Chairmen Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield) and John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) made an announcement Wednesday in the Rule Review Committee concerning the Department of Health. The announcement is pursuant to the Joint Committee’s action at its June 16 meeting to invite the Department to return to the next committee meeting on July 21 to address further ... (click for more)

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/21/21

Opinion

The One Thing You Can Do For Our Public Schools - And Response (3)

Enroll. We are Hamilton. Better together. It takes a village. Come together, right now. We are family. Everywhere we look there are slogans, songs, programs, etc. that are trying to build community and for good reason. It’s no doubt that being part of a community, big or small, is a life changing decision. Community gives purpose, a place to belong, a support system when ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Where Is My Gander?

When several employees at the Cape Wildlife Rescue Center in Massachusetts noticed a big and beautiful Canadian Goose begin to stumble and fall down at a picturesque pond, the staff decided to take a closer look at “Arnold,” as the townsfolks call him. Something, probably a snapping turtle, had badly mangled one of the gander’s legs and webbed foot. They had quite a time catching ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Jayhawk Silvio De Sousa Announces Transfer To Mocs Basketball

Former Kansas Jayhawk Silvio De Sousa is transferring to UT-Chattanooga after the 22-year old spent three seasons with the program. Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported the news first, and then De Sousa made the following announcement on his social media. "HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE I WILL BE ATTENDING THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE AT CHATTANOOGA. I'M OFFICIALLY A MOC.' De Sousa ... (click for more)

Barons Drop Lookouts, 3-0, Locals Remain In First By Two Games

Filling in for Olympian Mark Kolozsvary, catcher Jay Schuyler was tearing down the basepaths on a steal attempt. If he could reach second, the Lookouts would have a player in scoring position and perhaps some new life. But as he slid, his cleats must have got stuck in the dirt. His slide came up just a bit short, and the Lookout catcher was tagged out. The entire Lookout offense ... (click for more)


