Mayor Kelly Announces U.S. Department Of Health And Human Services Grant Awarded To Chattanooga

Mayor Kelly and members of his staff gathered on the steps of City Hall to announce plans to leverage the HHS Advancing Health Literacy Grant on Thursday.

Dr. Mary Lambert, director of Community Health for the City of Chattanooga, spoke the impact this grant will have for the community and the city’s community-based healthcare organizations. The grant is part of a $250 million two-year federal initiative to identify and implement best practices for improving health literacy to enhance COVID-19 vaccination and other mitigation practices among underserved populations.

The funds will be overseen by the Office of Community Health recently established by Mayor Kelly. While the grant will benefit the entire city, services will primarily target zip codes with the highest social vulnerability index.

Mayor Kelly and Dr. Lambert recognized Former Councilman Russell Gilbert and Councilwoman Carol Berz for their early support for the grant as well as U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) and Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty for their support at the federal level.