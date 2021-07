Tennessee Has 1,527 New Coronavirus Cases; 7 More Deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 880,789 Friday with 1,527 new cases. There were seven more deaths reported, for a total of 12,673, State Health Department officials said.The state currently has 578 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 32 more than on Thursday. Testing numbers are above 8.348 million across the state.The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 858,223, which is 97 percent.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 2,256 cases, up 3; 12 deathsBradley County: 15,463 cases, up 30; 156 deaths, up 1Grundy County: 1,822 cases, up 2; 35 deathsMarion County: 3,339 cases, up 10; 50 deaths, up 1Meigs County: 1,437 cases, down 1; 24 deathsPolk County: 2,131 cases, up 3; 24 deathsRhea County: 4,431 cases, up 6; 82 deathsSequatchie County: 1,798 cases, up 5; 30 deaths, up 1Knox County: 52,741 cases, up 89; 651 deathsDavidson County: 91,626 cases, up 126; 959 deathsShelby County: 101,819 cases, up 323; 1,719 deaths, up 1