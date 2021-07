Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARRIOS, BENCION

1718 S CREST MANOR LAN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

---

BATTEN, KRISTEN LEIGH

8315 LADY SLIPPER RD CHATTANOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

BOGGS, JOHN WILLIAM

9063 WOOTEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWNING, TONY EVERTT

4105 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION REQUIRED IN 30 DAYS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

EARLY, TROY RAY

107 1//2 WEST OAK ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

FULLGRAF, THOMAS L

23 MCGLOTHEN LN W DUNLAP, 373273451

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

GEIGER, MEOSHIA ROSE

808 W 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

GILMORE, JOSHUA LEVI

2815 OLD ALABAMA RD SW MC DONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL

12832 NEWNAM GREEN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HERNANDEZ, JUNIOR ALFREDO

9034 EMERYWOOD TRL OOLTEWAH, 373636955

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HICKS, RONALD LEE

411 MONEY TREE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HUGHLETT, THADEUS DEVONTA

313 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

JONES, COURTNEY WEBB

2408 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

---

KNOX, JONATHAN RUSSELL

721 East 11th St Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

LOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL

3422 Persimmon Ln Chattanooga, 374062616

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

INDECENT EXPOSURE

ASSAULT

---

LUTIN, JOSEPH BEMJIMAN

701 N MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MARLIN, ALLEN MICHAEL

3907 WILEY AVE.

DUPLEX B ESAT RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---MCLAIN, HEATHER3614A PICKERING AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---OLIVER, JASON LEBRON630 CEDAR DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOILATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---PITTS, ERIC CHARLTON6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---POOLE, GLENN LEBRON1602 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063153Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---RENFRO, TIFFANY NICOLE9218 LAKEWOOD CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankHARASSMENT---ROBINSON, DOMINIQUE6425 OAKLEY RD APT 1508 UNION CITY, 302911582Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE IUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---SHAW, GREGORY WAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, CHRISTINE DENISE2073 APPALOOSA WAY CONYERS, 30012Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-SIMPLE SCHEDULE---UNDERWOOD, RAYSHANN DARNELL1115 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---UREN, HEATHER SAVANNAH2107 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)