Prosecutors Want To Sell Yacht, Rolls Royce, Aston Martins Belonging To Former Birchwood Couple Charged In "Cream Scheme"

The government is seeking to sell a yacht, a Rolls Royce, Aston Martins and other expensive autos, and a wide variety of farm equipment belonging to a former Birchwood couple who prosecutors say were key figures in a major "Cream Scheme."

Jimmy and Ashley Collins are still awaiting trial at Federal Court in San Diego in the scheme that bilked TRICARE – the health care program that covers United States service members – out of tens of millions of dollars by prescribing thousands of exorbitantly expensive compounded drugs to patients that doctors mainly never saw or examined.

Five defendants were convicted in Chattanooga Federal Court in the case, and they were later sentenced by Judge Sandy Mattice at Winchester.

The Collins couple, who eventually moved to Southern California, owned property at 5904 Grasshopper Road, 979 Bakers Lane, and 3601 Blythe Ferry Lane.

Prosecutors said storage fees are rapidly accumulating on the extensive Collins property and they should be sold at a cash auction.

The items include:

Yacht named “Mizz Rachel IV”

2016 Freightliner

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

2015 Aston Martin two door coupe

Stratus white convertible

2015 Aston Martin Vanquish coupe

2016 Cimarron Lonestar trailer

2016 Rolls Royce, Model Wraith coupe

various farm equipment

The yacht is now valued at $3,375,000.

