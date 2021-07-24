 Saturday, July 24, 2021 91.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Prosecutors Want To Sell Yacht, Rolls Royce, Aston Martins Belonging To Former Birchwood Couple Charged In "Cream Scheme"

Saturday, July 24, 2021

The government is seeking to sell a yacht, a Rolls Royce, Aston Martins and other expensive autos, and a wide variety of farm equipment belonging to a former Birchwood couple who prosecutors say were key figures in a major "Cream Scheme."

Jimmy and Ashley Collins are still awaiting trial at Federal Court in San Diego in the scheme that bilked TRICARE – the health care program that covers United States service members – out of tens of millions of dollars by prescribing thousands of exorbitantly expensive compounded drugs to patients that doctors mainly never saw or examined.

Five defendants were convicted in Chattanooga Federal Court in the case, and they were later sentenced by Judge Sandy Mattice at Winchester.

The Collins couple, who eventually moved to Southern California, owned property at 5904 Grasshopper Road, 979 Bakers Lane, and 3601 Blythe Ferry Lane. 

Prosecutors said storage fees are rapidly accumulating on the extensive Collins property and they should be sold at a cash auction. 

The items include:

Yacht named “Mizz Rachel IV”

2016 Freightliner

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

2015 Aston Martin two door coupe

Stratus white convertible

2015 Aston Martin Vanquish coupe

2016 Cimarron Lonestar trailer

2016 Rolls Royce, Model Wraith coupe

various farm equipment

The yacht is now valued at $3,375,000.


July 24, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARRIOS, BENCION 1718 S CREST MANOR LAN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Whitfield County Superior Court Judge Cindy Morris on Frid, ay sentenced Alexandro Agapito Perez-Lucas, 18, formerly of 1106 Nelson St., Dalton, to serve a total of 85 years in prison with the

Whitfield County Superior Court Judge Cindy Morris on Friday sentenced Christopher Lamont Swanson, Jr., 35, formerly of 203 Jordan St., Tunnel Hill, to serve a total of 25 years in prison, the



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARRIOS, BENCION 1718 S CREST MANOR LAN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II --- BATTEN, KRISTEN LEIGH 8315 LADY SLIPPER RD CHATTANOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FAILURE ... (click for more)

18-Year-Old Receives 85 Years For Armed Robbery, Gang Activity At Dalton

Whitfield County Superior Court Judge Cindy Morris on Frid, ay sentenced Alexandro Agapito Perez-Lucas, 18, formerly of 1106 Nelson St., Dalton, to serve a total of 85 years in prison with the first 20 years to be served without the possibility of parole. Perez-Lucas was convicted by a Whitfield County jury on July 2 following a three-day trial of armed robbery, false imprisonment, ... (click for more)

Opinion

McDonald Farm Was Certainly No Bargain

I attended the meeting held by county officials on Thursday at Sale Creek High School. Mr. Coppinger gave a background on the purchase of the farm and also what possible future uses might be. In his comments he mentioned the word "transparency" multiple times. To my way of thinking this so called transparency in the use of taxpayer money would have been to put this before the county

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Hurray for the weekly edition of The Saturday Funnies but as we put together this week's quiz, it dawned on us that there is just one more edition before our children resume classes. We hope the weekly quiz we added this summer has been a fun part of Saturday's giggles. We do not actually write The Funnies. They are spawned by the funny emails we get each week from our Internet

Sports

'Bulldog' Mack Comes Home, Thrills Fans As Member Of World Famous Globetrotters

The point guard took the tip-off, but didn't dribble the ball up court while calling out a set. Instead, he did his best impression of 1997 Peyton Manning, and fired a strike to a teammate downcourt, As a thrilled audience looked on, the recipient flipped it to "Bulldog," who cocked back his arm and detonated on the rim. Chandler "Bulldog" Mack was home………by some measure,

Heartbreaking Defeat: Lookouts Lose Fourth Straight

The Chattanooga Lookouts came into Friday night's game with the Birmingham Barons on a three-game losing streak, dropping those games by not-so-close scores of 3-0, 17-9 and 10-5. A fourth straight defeat was much closer. For all practical purposes, the Lookouts should have won before 4,615 fans, but unfortunately, close doesn't count in AA baseball. The Barons took over first


