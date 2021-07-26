 Monday, July 26, 2021 89.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

County Schools And City Of Chattanooga Launch Community Forward Schools Partnership

Monday, July 26, 2021

Hamilton County Schools and the city of Chattanooga on Monday announced their Community Forward Schools Partnership, which "utilizes a holistic approach to tailor support, provide opportunities and remove barriers to student learning and family wellness."

 

Officials said, "Community schools use academic and non-academic data to respond to whole-child and whole-family needs.

Their mission is to remove barriers to learning by identifying needs, cultivating relationships, and aligning supports to ensure students and families flourish."

 

“We know our students will have significant needs when they return to school, and the city is positioned well to help connect kids and families to services they need,” said Dr. Bryan Johnson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. “I’m proud to live in a community where the city and county work together to help all children thrive and experience a future without limits.”

 

Officials said, "The integrated focus on academics, health and social services, youth and community development and community engagement lead to improved student learning, stronger families and healthier communities. Community schools offer a personalized approach that emphasizes real-world learning and community problem-solving. Schools become centers of the community and extended opportunities for school, home and community connections.

 

"This approach is not new to HCS as the Northside Neighborhood House has been doing community schools work with the district for nearly six years and has laid a strong foundation for the new Community Forward Schools partnership to build on in the days ahead.

Mayor Tim Kelly is committing community center staff to participate in this initiative. The school locations for these staff will be finalized before the start of the school year." 

 

“Education is not optional; not if we want to give our students, our city and our workforce the opportunity to grow and thrive,” said Mayor Kelly. “Through partnerships like this one, the city and Hamilton County Schools will ensure that our students are prepared to progress so that we may unlock our community’s potential.”

 

The Community Forward Schools Partnership advances the district’s strategic plan focal areas of Engaged Community and Accelerating Student Achievement and aligns with the cradle-to-career work of Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger as well as the HCS Children’s Cabinet.

 

“This partnership is another asset in our ongoing effort to produce the highly educated workforce our economic development initiatives need,” said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger. “The Community Council will play a key role in not only accessing student needs but also identifying potential obstacles and designing ways to overcome them to create a skilled workforce.”


Police Blotter: Man Quickly Dropped Off Kids With Car Running, But Thief Was Quicker; Couple Takes Off In Man's Car During Speedway Visit

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

A man told police he left his vehicle running (keys in vehicle) while he quickly dropped his kids off at a residence on S. Germantown Road. He said when he returned to the vehicle, it had been

Police Blotter: Man Quickly Dropped Off Kids With Car Running, But Thief Was Quicker; Couple Takes Off In Man's Car During Speedway Visit

A man told police he left his vehicle running (keys in vehicle) while he quickly dropped his kids off at a residence on S. Germantown Road. He said when he returned to the vehicle, it had been stolen. He described it as a 2007 Blue Toyota Camry with GA tag. He said there were multiple stickers in the rear window, peeling window tint and damage to the driver's side front fender.

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Opinion

McDonald Farm Was Certainly No Bargain

I attended the meeting held by county officials on Thursday at Sale Creek High School. Mr. Coppinger gave a background on the purchase of the farm and also what possible future uses might be. In his comments he mentioned the word "transparency" multiple times. To my way of thinking this so called transparency in the use of taxpayer money would have been to put this before the county

Roy Exum: A Matter Of Time

I sensed "something evil this way comes" when, in the middle of my "Morning Readings" on Sunday I went to the Orlando Sentinel's website to peer in on the recent surge of COVID-19 virus. There is a new Delta variant that has just hit Florida and I wondered how bad it was. Apparently those who are vaccinated have a good resistance but for those who are not, it is pretty scary.

Sports

Burned Up: Lookouts Roasted By Barons, 11-6

Maybe the muggy July air was to blame for Ian Dawkins' rolling throw from left field. He took the ball out of his glove while standing in shallow left and fired a throw to home plate. A decent throw would have made easy pickings out of Brian Rey. Instead of a bullet, his soft toss came up short and rolled several yards into the catcher's mitt. By the time the ball got to its destination,

Chattanooga FC Breezes to Independent Cup Championship

Saturday truly did feel like Christmas in July for Chattanooga FC. Instead of presents, they got a handful of goals and a trophy as the winner of the summer Independents Cup. While the visiting Soda City had some talented players, they were no match for the boys in blue, who looked bigger, sharper, and more athletic over 90 minutes. CFC triumphed 5-0 over their overmatched opponents.


