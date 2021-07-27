 Tuesday, July 27, 2021 77.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Ooltewah Man Charged With Rape, Kidnapping Of Prostitute He Allegedly Made His "Sex Slave"; Had Similar Incident In 2012

Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Tyler Michael Benson
Tyler Michael Benson

 An Ooltewah man has been charged with aggravated rape after he allegedly picked up a prostitute in downtown Chattanooga, then took her to his home and told her she was going to be his "sex slave."

Tyler Michael Benson, 32,  is also charged with aggravated kidnapping, two counts of rape, aggravated assault, patronizing prostitution and possession of legend drugs without a prescription.

The woman said he held her captive for an 18-hour period in the incident on Torbett Lane last Tuesday.

She claimed that he drugged her and violently raped her repeatedly until she was finally able to get away.

A mail carrier spotted her leaving the residence, and he took her to a nearby church where she called the Sheriff's Office.

The woman was taken to a hospital and was found to have suffered numerous physical injuries, an affidavit says.

Detectives said they were able to corroborate details of the women's version of the events after getting a search warrant and entering the Benson residence. 

In 2012, Benson was arrested for beating a known prostitute in the head with a hammer.

At the time, police said Benson told them he had been reading about serial killer Ted Bundy and "wanted to be like him."

In that case, he was charged with especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and patronizing prostitution. 

A known prostitute said she had been picked up by a white male and taken near the Bojangles on E. 23rd Street. She said the man attacked her there.

Police said she had cuts on her arms, face and head.

Benson said he had been picking up prostitutes and trying to trick them into giving him free sex.

He said he had picked up the woman and tried to rob her, but she began to fight back. He said he "did not like that she was fighting back and wanted her to be afraid and to do what he said."

He said she "was putting up a good fight" so he pulled out a hammer and began to hit her in the head. He said at one point they were fighting over a knife.

Benson also confessed "to attacking a number of unidentified prostitutes in the same manner."

He said he "enjoyed the power he felt" while beating the prostitutes. 

In 2014, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and got a four-year sentence.

 


July 27, 2021

Ooltewah Man Charged With Rape, Kidnapping Of Prostitute He Allegedly Made His "Sex Slave"; Had Similar Incident In 2012

July 27, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 26, 2021

Candidates Begin Warmup Toward 2022 Election


An Ooltewah man has been charged with aggravated rape after he allegedly picked up a prostitute in downtown Chattanooga, then took her to his home and told her she was going to be his "sex slave." ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BISHOP, DILLIAN B 606 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION OF ... (click for more)

Candidates are beginning warming up for the 2022 elections. The earliest date a candidate can pick up paperwork to run for the 2022 elections is Dec. 20, and that is only the candidates for ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Ooltewah Man Charged With Rape, Kidnapping Of Prostitute He Allegedly Made His "Sex Slave"; Had Similar Incident In 2012

An Ooltewah man has been charged with aggravated rape after he allegedly picked up a prostitute in downtown Chattanooga, then took her to his home and told her she was going to be his "sex slave." Tyler Michael Benson, 32, is also charged with aggravated kidnapping, two counts of rape, aggravated assault, patronizing prostitution and possession of legend drugs without a prescription. ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BISHOP, DILLIAN B 606 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS CHECHAKOS, PASEY L UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 374115058 Age at Arrest: 20 years old ... (click for more)

Opinion

McDonald Farm Was Certainly No Bargain

I attended the meeting held by county officials on Thursday at Sale Creek High School. Mr. Coppinger gave a background on the purchase of the farm and also what possible future uses might be. In his comments he mentioned the word “transparency” multiple times. To my way of thinking this so called transparency in the use of taxpayer money would have been to put this before the county ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Variant" Scares Parents

The public schools within the limits of Hamilton County (TN) will register all students on Friday, Aug. 6, and the first official school day will follow on Thursday (Aug. 12). At summer’s beginning, we thought the return might be easy. People were vaccinating and our masks were laid aside. After the last school year, which was chaos and a total disaster to any child’s development, ... (click for more)

Sports

Michael Swanegan Making The Most Of His Second Shot At 2K Stardom

To be great, risks have to be taken. For Michael Swanegan, that risk involved moving thousands of miles across the country and away from his infant daughter. The one time hoops star at Pasadena City College was trying to break into the professional “NBA 2K League '', and playing against east coast opponents while in the westernmost state put Swanegan at a competitive disadvantage. ... (click for more)

UTC Picked To Win SoCon Football Championship

The Chattanooga Mocs are 7-time Southern Conference Champs. The league coaches and media association agree that an eighth is on the horizon though the local ball coach proceeds with caution. “Last time I checked,” Coach Rusty Wright started. “They don’t give out trophies in July. We are excited about this team. It has the potential to be special, but there’s a lot of work ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors