Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BISHOP, DILLIAN B

606 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



CHECHAKOS, PASEY L

UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 374115058

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

RECKLESS DRIVING



COLEMAN, COREY DEWAYNE

1203 SANFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



COX, REGINALD VAN

2914 HAYWOOD DRIVE APT 2A CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CULBERTSON, LLOYD KEITH

3926 N QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153939

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



DERRICK, TERENCE LEE

1217 COLLINS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE



FARMER, ERICA NIKKO

1609 W.

51ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYFENNELL, WILLIAM2505 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTGRAY, DYREY908 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101211Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTHARRIS, CHARLENA LATRICE1503 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)HENRY, NICHOLAS CHRISTOPHER423 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHILL, JUWAN6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHUFSTETLER, DARRELL1803 B TIMESVILLE ROAD SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYDOMESTIC ASSAULTIRELAND, MARK ANTHONY1830 YAP ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONJENKINS, CORNELIUS LEE1010 NORTH LARCHMONT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSJOHNSON, KEVIN A1744 SANTA BARBRA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGLEWIS, JOSEPH DUANE800 WALKER AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONMOBLEY, CHANEL2593 E 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPALMER, JAMES T6163 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPRICE, RONNIE LYNNHOMELESS SOUTH PITTSBURGH, 37380Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONCRIMINAL LITTERING911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)QUARLES, BAILEY5500 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSCHREINER, ANDREW MARK8907 HURRICAN RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSOPEN CONTAINER LAWIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSSHACKLEFORD, MICHAELA3711 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY U/$1000SIMMONS, DEMEICO DARRIN2593 E 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, ELIZABETH LOUISE8425 WEST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTONECIPHER, AMBER LYNN4835 RANCO DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFAILURE TO APPEARTRAMBLE, KEVIN ANTONIO1808 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTTRIMBLE, QUINCY ALEXANDER2915 NORTH CHAMBERLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEWESTFIELD, ARIEL YVONNE3994 HARBOR HILLS RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000WILLIAMS, DARNESE1610 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWILSON, STEPHANIE RENEE603 ASHLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)WITCHER, WILLIE2603 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE