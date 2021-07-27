Hamilton County Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths, 122 New Cases

Hamilton County had 122 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 46,722.
There have been three more deaths from the virus, one male and two females, all white, one between the ages of 71-80 and two over 81, and the total is at 514 in the county.
The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 45,412, which is 97 percent, and there are 796 active cases.
There are 74 patients hospitalized and 19 in intensive care units. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 34 Hamilton County inpatients.