Hamilton County Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths, 122 New Cases

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Hamilton County had 122 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 46,722.

There have been three more deaths from the virus, one male and two females, all white, one between the ages of 71-80 and two over 81, and the total is at 514 in the county.  

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 45,412, which is 97 percent, and there are 796 active cases. 

There are 74 patients hospitalized and 19 in intensive care units. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 34 Hamilton County inpatients.

 


An Ooltewah man has been charged with aggravated rape after he allegedly picked up a prostitute in downtown Chattanooga, then took her to his home and told her she was going to be his "sex slave." ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 10 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,680. There are 1,975 new cases since Monday, as that ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 122 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 46,722. There have been three more deaths from the virus, one male and two females, all white, one ... (click for more)



An Ooltewah man has been charged with aggravated rape after he allegedly picked up a prostitute in downtown Chattanooga, then took her to his home and told her she was going to be his "sex slave." Tyler Michael Benson, 32, is also charged with aggravated kidnapping, two counts of rape, aggravated assault, patronizing prostitution and possession of legend drugs without a prescription. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 10 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,680. There are 1,975 new cases since Monday, as that total reaches 924,292 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 66,599, which is an increase of 107 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

I attended the meeting held by county officials on Thursday at Sale Creek High School. Mr. Coppinger gave a background on the purchase of the farm and also what possible future uses might be. In his comments he mentioned the word “transparency” multiple times. To my way of thinking this so called transparency in the use of taxpayer money would have been to put this before the county ... (click for more)

The public schools within the limits of Hamilton County (TN) will register all students on Friday, Aug. 6, and the first official school day will follow on Thursday (Aug. 12). At summer’s beginning, we thought the return might be easy. People were vaccinating and our masks were laid aside. After the last school year, which was chaos and a total disaster to any child’s development, ... (click for more)

To be great, risks have to be taken. For Michael Swanegan, that risk involved moving thousands of miles across the country and away from his infant daughter. The one time hoops star at Pasadena City College was trying to break into the professional “NBA 2K League '', and playing against east coast opponents while in the westernmost state put Swanegan at a competitive disadvantage. ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Mocs are 7-time Southern Conference Champs. The league coaches and media association agree that an eighth is on the horizon though the local ball coach proceeds with caution. “Last time I checked,” Coach Rusty Wright started. “They don’t give out trophies in July. We are excited about this team. It has the potential to be special, but there’s a lot of work ... (click for more)


