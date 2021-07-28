Police Blotter: Car Is Sabotaged While Parked At Mall; Gray Honda Accord Is Suspect Vehicle In Road Rage On Brainerd Road

A woman at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. said she parked at the mall and when she came back and tried to drive her car, she noticed the warning lights were activated. Upon checking her vehicle, it was discovered that her oil filter was tampered with to the point where her oil had leaked out, her front passenger brake line had been cut, and her car slightly keyed up on the passenger side. She said she doesn't know of anyone that might be wishing to cause her harm or to get back at her. Hamilton Place Mall Security was made aware and is attempting to check with cameras belonging to the local businesses to see if suspect information is seen. The damages appear to be under a thousand dollars. There are charges pending suspect information.

* * *

A man on Riverfront Parkway said there were several people by the pool making an excessive amount of noise. He said this has been an ongoing issue and he wanted the incident documented. Police spoke with the people and asked them to keep the noise down.

* * *

A man on Rossville Boulevard said he is a Lyft driver and one of his passengers left their phone in his car. He said he picked up two men who wanted to be dropped off at a cabin in the mountains. He said he stopped and canceled the trip, dropped them off, and left. He then noticed the phone in the backseat and turned it over to the police. While typing the report, the phone owner used the track my iPhone app and located officers. The phone was returned to a man who was trying to catch his airplane back to Florida.

* * *

A woman on Browns Ferry Road called police to say she was worried about a man in the parking lot of the Mapco. The officer spoke with the man who initially said he wanted to go to Memorial Hospital for medication. A few minutes later he said he didn't want to go to the hospital, but 2500 Market St. The man said that's where he gets on the CARTA bus. He said he didn't want to harm himself or others. Police transported the man to 2500 Market St. without incident.

* * *

A woman on E. 14th Street said her 2013 Toyota Camry was broken into while parked legally on private property parking lot. Police saw the front passenger side had been broken out and there was broken glass inside the vehicle and on the the parking lot.

* * *

The store manager at 5760 Hwy. 153 said an older man came into the store and picked out a pair of Under Armor shoes and Wolverine boots and then ran out the door without paying for them.

* * *

A woman at Hamilton Place Boulevard told police she had checked her credit card statement and saw where there were two transactions that were attempted at Belks and the Sunglass Hut at Hamilton Place Mall. She said she had the credit card in her possession. The charges did not go through. The suspect had a credit card with the woman's information on it and tried to get the stores to manually type the numbers in. At this time the only information is a young man with tattoos on his face.

* * *

Police spoke with the manager at Motel 6 at 5505 Brainerd Road whos said a man and woman were no longer allowed to stay there and she wanted both of them trespassed from the motel. Police trespassed the man and woman from the Motel 6. They understood and will not return.

* * *

Police responded to an extended stay on Lee Highway and made contact with a woman who said two black males had been knocking on her door and then leaving. She said this had happened multiple times. She identified one of the men knocking on the door. Police made contact with that individual, who said his younger brother "T" was the one going to Ms. Brown's room and knocking on the door. He said his brother was no longer on scene and he would let him know to stop going to the woman's room.

* * *

A woman on Calhoun Avenue said a white male with blonde short hair and wearing black basketball shoes came into her yard unwelcome. She said he stole her leaf blower valued at $200. Police searched the area but could not locate the suspect. The suspect's description was broadcast through dispatch in an effort to capture the suspect.

* * *

A large group of people were gathered at the city park at 3502 Central Ave. RTIC investigators were watching the camera feed from this location and alerted officers to it. Officers arrived and cleared out all the people and cars. At the same time, officers went to the 4400 blocks of Dorris Street and Fagan Street in order to prevent people and vehicles from gathering there. The rest of the night went by without incident.

* * *



Police responded to an unknown 911 call on South Lyerly Street and could hear arguing from outside the home. The officer spoke with a woman who said she and her husband were in a verbal argument and she wanted him to leave the house. The officer spoke with the husband who also said the argument was verbal only and he was willing the leave on his own to prevent any further disorder. The officer didn't see any signs of anything physical taking place between the couple. The husband did leave while the officer was still there.

* * *

Police checked on a suspicious vehicle at the recreation center at 2124 Shepherd Road and found a red Ford Explorer sitting in the lot near the road. The car had a jack under the front right wheel and the driver window was open. The vehicle didn't show as stolen and the complainant was told by the officer she could have it towed.

* * *

An EBP employee told police he found four different fiber optic lines had been cut on Wauhatchie Pike. They were behind a business nearby, but there was no name on the business. He said a call came in to EPB around 6 a.m. about customer outages in the area, which is possibly around the same time this happened. He said he has no idea what it will cost to repair the lines.

* * *

A man on Shearer Cove Road said his Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck was vandalized. The suspect(s) entered the truck through an unlocked door and the rearview mirror was ripped from the windshield, the windshield appeared to be cracked from the inside, and the sunglasses holder was ripped from the ceiling (approximately $1,000 loss). The man said nothing was taken from the truck. Police saw multiple items in the truck strewn all around the inside. There is no suspect information. Police placed the address on the watchlist for one week.

* * *

A man called to pass along information about a road rage incident that just occurred. He said that while driving down Brainerd Road a gray Honda Accord (GA) with tinted windows was driving all around him and almost hit him multiple times. He did not have any suspect info.