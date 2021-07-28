AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/28/21

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
July 28, 2021
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BIBBINS, ANDRE GROVER
2201 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)
A woman at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. said she parked at the mall and when she came back and tried to drive her car, she noticed the warning lights were activated. Upon checking her vehicle, it was discovered that her oil filter was tampered with to the point where her oil had leaked out, her front passenger brake line had been cut, and her car slightly keyed up on the passenger ... (click for more)
Isaiah 41:10
King James Version
10 Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.
This verse was sent to me from Jim Barclay in an encouragement card when I needed it big time. It reassured me that I was in God's hands and that He is in ... (click for more)
I pray those who need to hear the emotional testimony of the January 6th Commission understand fully the words of the officers giving testimony.
I pray you have the courage to accept the truth. The assault on the Capitol was not a “love fest” as Trump described it.
Cecilia Lewis
Ooltewah
* * *
I pray too, that those who need to hear the emotional stories of the ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs are bustling with activity this summer. The July Month of Deals is coming to the end on the ticket side, while season tickets sales on the whole have been robust. Now news of the football program being picked to win the Southern Conference adds to the excitement.
The Mocs added a greater online presence in its re-launch of the Merchants Program with the ... (click for more)
To be great, risks have to be taken. For Michael Swanegan, that risk involved moving thousands of miles across the country and away from his infant daughter. The one time hoops star at Pasadena City College was trying to break into the professional “NBA 2K League '', and playing against east coast opponents while in the westernmost state put Swanegan at a competitive disadvantage. ... (click for more)