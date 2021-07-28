 Wednesday, July 28, 2021 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Has 11 More COVID Deaths, 2,443 New Cases

Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 11 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,691.

There are  new cases since Monday, as that total reaches 926,707 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 66,742, which is an increase of 143 from Tuesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 6,014 cases, up 14; 70 deaths; 271 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,301 cases, up 3; 67 deaths; 192 hospitalizations, up 2

Dade County: 1,262 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,914 cases, up 17; 83 deaths; 298 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 15,186 cases, up 17; 235 deaths; 803 hospitalizations, up 1

Kelly Administration Says It Has Completed Majority Of 100-Day Plan And "Work Continues On All Fronts"

Missing Person Cold Case Solved With Identification Of Human Remains

Mayor Tim Kelly on Wednesday marked the completion of his first 100 days as mayor, publishing a live tracker for the public to measure his administration's progress through the end of 100 days

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk announced the identification of human remains found in a remote area of the county as those of Noah Brandon Davis, born March 17, 1990, who was reported missing

Kelly Administration Says It Has Completed Majority Of 100-Day Plan And "Work Continues On All Fronts"

Mayor Tim Kelly on Wednesday marked the completion of his first 100 days as mayor, publishing a live tracker for the public to measure his administration’s progress through the end of 100 days and beyond. Using the real-time tracker, which lives on ChattaData.org, residents can monitor changes to individual action items and browse actions taken toward each goal, in much the same ... (click for more)

Missing Person Cold Case Solved With Identification Of Human Remains

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk announced the identification of human remains found in a remote area of the county as those of Noah Brandon Davis, born March 17, 1990, who was reported missing on Aug. 15, 2014. The remains and the location where they were recovered did not provide any evidence as to the cause of death. “I thank our investigators and dozens of law enforcement ... (click for more)

Opinion

Wash Your Hands Often, But Live Your Life

Isaiah 41:10 King James Version 10 Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness. This verse was sent to me from Jim Barclay in an encouragement card when I needed it big time. It reassured me that I was in God's hands and that He is in ... (click for more)

Jan. 6 Was Not A Love Fest - And Response

I pray those who need to hear the emotional testimony of the January 6th Commission understand fully the words of the officers giving testimony. I pray you have the courage to accept the truth. The assault on the Capitol was not a “love fest” as Trump described it. Cecilia Lewis Ooltewah * * * I pray too, that those who need to hear the emotional stories of the ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Athletics Re-Launches Mocs Merchants Program

The Chattanooga Mocs are bustling with activity this summer. The July Month of Deals is coming to the end on the ticket side, while season tickets sales on the whole have been robust. Now news of the football program being picked to win the Southern Conference adds to the excitement. The Mocs added a greater online presence in its re-launch of the Merchants Program with the ... (click for more)

Michael Swanegan Making The Most Of His Second Shot At 2K Stardom

To be great, risks have to be taken. For Michael Swanegan, that risk involved moving thousands of miles across the country and away from his infant daughter. The one time hoops star at Pasadena City College was trying to break into the professional “NBA 2K League '', and playing against east coast opponents while in the westernmost state put Swanegan at a competitive disadvantage. ... (click for more)


