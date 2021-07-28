Georgia Has 11 More COVID Deaths, 2,443 New Cases
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 11 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,691.
There are new cases since Monday, as that total reaches 926,707 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 66,742, which is an increase of 143 from Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 6,014 cases, up 14; 70 deaths; 271 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,301 cases, up 3; 67 deaths; 192 hospitalizations, up 2
Dade County: 1,262 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,914 cases, up 17; 83 deaths; 298 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,186 cases, up 17; 235 deaths; 803 hospitalizations, up 1