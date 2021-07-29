Police Blotter: Banks Welcome Defrauded Customer; Wallet Missing At Walnut Street Bridge

A woman on Walsh Road said she received 11 letters from Suntrust Bank regarding various accounts that she had opened with them. She said she immediately contacted Suntrust and they closed the fraudulent accounts. She has now received letters from various locations thanking her for opening accounts with them. She has frozen her credit and notified each of the creditors.

* * *

A man told police his white Ford Fusion was side-swiped in the parking lot by another car at the Tennessee Welcome Center on I-24. The other man was driving a maroon Chevy Equinox. The men had already swapped insurance information, and the man said he didn't need a formal accident report, just wanted the incident documented.

* * *

A woman on E. 4th Street told police that a man left her house and took some of the chairs from her house. She said she wanted him to bring the chairs back to her address. She called the man with police standing nearby and told him to bring the chairs back. He agreed to bring the chairs back to her address and did so a short time later. Police waited while the man brought the chairs back inside the residence. The man returned the chairs and left the residence without issue.

* * *

A man called police and said someone damaged his truck while he was in Chattanooga. He said he is not sure where it happened, but he noticed a scratch and dent to the rear driver's side of the truck when he got home. He said the taillight was also damaged a bit

* * *

A person at Ramp Church, 3975 Brainerd Road, told police there was a homeless female resting on the front porch of the church and he would like her to leave. Police spoke with the woman, who vacated the premises.

* * *

A person from TDOT told police a front loader at 400 S. Howell Ave. had been vandalized and the windows had been broken on the vehicle. It is unknown when or who caused the damage to the tractor.

* * *

A man on Ethyeylin Lane had reported the theft of his license plate to police. He later called back to say he had recovered the license plate after a friend admitted to pranking him. The license plate was removed from NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Wilson Street called police about issues regarding her neighbors. She said her neighbors own several vehicles and will park them in ways that sometimes block other people's mailboxes and trash cans. She also told police the neighbors put out trash on the street and will put trash in other people's garbage and recycling cans as well. She told police she has already called 3-1-1 for assistance and nothing has changed, and that her next step will be speaking with Councilman Bryd to help come up with a possible solution. She told police she takes effort to clean her yard and around her property, and it appears she does not appreciate the neighbors leaving garbage out on the street.

* * *

A man on Kathys Trail told police that between 12:30 and 1 a.m. someone broke into his 2014 Ford F150 and stole his firearm and a carton of ammo. He says he is still trying to find the box the gun came in to get the serial number. He says that the only damage to his vehicle is that the side panel of the driver's side was broken off. He said there was no external damage to the vehicle. He later called police and gave the SN# for the stolen Ruger, which has been entered in NVIV.

* * *

A woman on Loftis Street told police that Sunday night after 11 p.m. and before 5:30 a.m. Monday, someone entered her unlocked 2008 Ford Expedition and rummaged through it. She said her cosmetic bag was taken out of the vehicle and she found it in the ditch at her yard. She wanted a report on record of this incident.

* * *

A woman on Bonneville Circle told police that sometime during the night, someone broke into both of their vehicles. She said her 2014 Ford Focus was rummaged through and now none of the doors on her vehicle will lock at all. She says that her husband's 2019 Ford F150 was also broken into and none of the doors will lock at all on it either. She said there was nothing stolen from her vehicle and the only thing taken from her husband's vehicle was a $20 flashlight.

* * *

Suspicious activity was reported on Festival Loop. A woman told police that she walked to her Cadillac Escalade that morning and opened the driver's side back door. She said that when she opened the door, a small metal clip fell off of it. She said she believes that there may have been someone tampering with the door. Police were able to slide the clip back into place without damage. No entry had been made into the vehicle.

* * *

A woman told police her vehicle was struck on the lot at the Sportsbarn, 6170 Lee Hwy. Police spoke with a driver who said she was backing up in the parking lot and struck a silver van that was legally parked. No injuries were reported and everyone had proper documentation. The van was unoccupied at the time of the incident. The owners filled out the proper paperwork and exchanged information.

* * *

An altercation was reported at the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St. Police spoke with a man and woman who said they had been in a verbal altercation. The woman said she wanted to leave. She gathered her things and left the premises without incident.

* * *

An anonymous Uber driver turned in a white iPhone in a gray and white case with "BLK" written on the back of it. Police collected the phone and placed it into CPD Property as "found".

* * *

A caller told police they had seen a disorder in the parking lot at CHI Memorial, 5600 Brainerd Road, between a male driving a silver Fiat hatchback and a black female in a black Jeep. He said the man in the Fiat had fled the scene. Police located a silver Fiat traveling south on McBrien Road from Brainerd Road in the relative location of the disorder. Upon stopping the vehicle, the man driving told police that he had been in a disorder at that location, but he did not need a police report. The other half of the disorder never called the police.

* * *

The manager of Budget Rentals, 1705 Shepherd Road, told police a black Chevy Malibu (TN tag) had been rented and the renter brought the car back saying he had found a gun rolled up inside a towel under the driver's seat. Police recovered a S&W M&P shield 9mm with loaded mag and one round in the chamber from the rear passenger floorboard of the vehicle, and were given contact info for both the person who rented the vehicle and found the gun and the person who was the renter and had returned the vehicle prior. Police cleared the gun and turned both the gun and the paperwork containing renters' info into Property for safekeeping.

* * *

A man told police his car was repossessed by Carter Towing & Recovery, 6320 Hwy. 58, and that Carter's towing damaged the front bumper while it was at their lot. Officers spoke with an employee at Carters who said the man signed the paperwork stating his vehicle was not damaged before he left the lot. She said he left the lot and came back 10 minutes later with his front bumper damaged. Officers went back inside the store and reviewed footage of the vehicle leaving the lot with no front-end damage. Officers attempted to call the man after he left the scene to inform him they had looked at the video. The man did not answer the phone.

* * *

A man on Walnut Street told police he lost his wallet on the sidewalk area that connects Cherry Street and Walnut Street, near the start of the Walnut Street Bridge. He said his wallet was a black leather wallet and contained his driver's license (issued by the state of Florida), Social Security card, misc. credit and debit cards and a check for $1,200. The man said he went back in an attempt to locate the wallet, but to no avail.