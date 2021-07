A Chattanooga man has been charged with the rape of a mentally defective victim.

A grand jury indicted Steven Lee Gaddis, 34, of rape and sexual battery.

According to court documents, the incident occurred on Feb. 27, 2018 and “the defendant knew or had reason to know that the victim was mentally defective, mentally incapacitated or physically helpless.”

Gaddis was taken into custody on Tuesday.