Woman, 67, Killed In Wreck On Bonny Oaks Drive

Friday, July 30, 2021

A 67-year-old woman was killed in a wreck on Bonny Oaks Drive early Thursday morning.

At approximately 5 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a vehicle crash at 6200 Bonny Oaks Drive.
 
It was found that a Ford was traveling east on Bonny Oaks Drive when for reasons unknown it made contact "in a side swipe style manner" with a Toyota that was also eastbound.
 
The driver of the Ford then then lost control and it slid off the roadway and crashed into a utility pole before coming to rest against a nearby structure.
 
Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the driver of the Ford deceased on scene.
 
The other driver was not injured.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.

Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At Silverdale Baptist Church; Provides Testing and Quarantine Guidelines

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Walker County Government To Roll Back Millage Rate To Minimize Impact Of Higher Appraisals On Property Owners


The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at Silverdale Baptist Church, 7236 Bonny Oaks Dr. in Chattanooga, beginning July 23 through July ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Walker County Board of Commissioners will hold three public hearings in August to provide citizens with a better understanding of a proposed millage rate reduction to offset an inflationary ... (click for more)



Opinion

Enough Is Enough, Time's Up

The unvaccinated children who are 12 years old and younger will go to school in a couple of weeks and I understand that only 70 percent of the employees of the Hamilton County Schools are vaccinated. This is unacceptable. School board members and the superintendent are responsible for the safety of all these students and they should not have to run the risk of contacting the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Hospitals Are Full

Physicians in Hamilton County have been asked to release inpatients at Chattanooga’s largest hospitals as soon as medically feasible, this after a raging ‘variant’ of COVID 19 pandemic is buckling the South. Chattanooga’s Erlanger, Memorial and Parkridge Hospitals are each “at full capacity” due to the powerful ‘delta variant’ yet they are hardly alone. The latest information obtainable ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Velus Jones, Jr. Named To Paul Hornung Award Watch List

The Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday morning that Tennessee redshirt senior wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. is one of 57 college football players selected to the watch list for the 2021 Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse. The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) to the most versatile player in major college ... (click for more)

UTC Announces Scrappy Switchback Program To Aid Community

Earlier this week, the Chattanooga Mocs marketing & ticketing operation announced the re-launch of the Mocs Merchants program. Today comes news of another initiative aimed at helping our community and serviced by the philanthropy of our alumni, fans and donors. The Scrappy Switchback is initiated in 2020-21. It was developed to provide Mocs fans an opportunity to give ... (click for more)


