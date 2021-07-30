Woman, 67, Killed In Wreck On Bonny Oaks Drive

A 67-year-old woman was killed in a wreck on Bonny Oaks Drive early Thursday morning.
At approximately 5 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a vehicle crash at 6200 Bonny Oaks Drive.
It was found that a Ford was traveling east on Bonny Oaks Drive when for reasons unknown it made contact "in a side swipe style manner" with a Toyota that was also eastbound.
The driver of the Ford then then lost control and it slid off the roadway and crashed into a utility pole before coming to rest against a nearby structure.
Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the driver of the Ford deceased on scene.
The other driver was not injured.
