Woman, 67, Killed In Wreck On Bonny Oaks Drive

A 67-year-old woman was killed in a wreck on Bonny Oaks Drive early Thursday morning.

At approximately 5 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a vehicle crash at 6200 Bonny Oaks Drive.

It was found that a Ford was traveling east on Bonny Oaks Drive when for reasons unknown it made contact "in a side swipe style manner" with a Toyota that was also eastbound.

The driver of the Ford then then lost control and it slid off the roadway and crashed into a utility pole before coming to rest against a nearby structure.

Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the driver of the Ford deceased on scene.

The other driver was not injured.