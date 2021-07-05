 Monday, July 5, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Harrison Home Damaged By Fire Sunday Night

Monday, July 5, 2021

A home in Harrison was damaged by fire Sunday night.

Shortly after midnight, the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a home at 7508 Passport Drive. The call originally was dispatched as a vehicle fire, but quickly upgraded to residential fire due to the vehicle being so close to home in the driveway.

Highway 58 Fire responded quickly and had units on scene within minutes of being alerted. Upon arrival a truck in the driveway was found fully engulfed in flames and spreading to the home.

Crews quickly went into action getting between the home and the truck to extinguish and protect the home from any further damage.

The fire was quickly brought under control, and the home was check by crew on scene to make sure the home was clear and safe for the homeowner to return for the night.

The home was cleared and found to have only suffered minor damage to exterior vinyl siding above the area vehicle was parked.

Highway 58 Fire Units on scene were from Station 1 and Station 2, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton County EMS stood by, and no injuries were reported.

The total loss is estimated to be around $40,000+.



July 5, 2021

Harrison Home Damaged By Fire Sunday Night

July 5, 2021

Walker County Arrest Report For June 28-July 4

July 5, 2021

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


A home in Harrison was damaged by fire Sunday night. Shortly after midnight, the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a home at 7508 Passport Drive. The call originally ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for June 28-July 4: STARGELL TIFFANIE RENEE B/F 38 OFFICER WALKER DUI ELLIS TONY LEWIS W/M 53 OFFICER WORLEY POSSESSION OF METH MILLER JR. JERRY ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Harrison Home Damaged By Fire Sunday Night

A home in Harrison was damaged by fire Sunday night. Shortly after midnight, the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a home at 7508 Passport Drive. The call originally was dispatched as a vehicle fire, but quickly upgraded to residential fire due to the vehicle being so close to home in the driveway. Highway 58 Fire responded quickly and had units ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For June 28-July 4

Here is the Walker County arrest report for June 28-July 4: STARGELL TIFFANIE RENEE B/F 38 OFFICER WALKER DUI ELLIS TONY LEWIS W/M 53 OFFICER WORLEY POSSESSION OF METH MILLER JR. JERRY LEN W/M 38 OFFICER MOORE FALSE IMPRISIONMENT, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WILLIAMS ZACHARY TYLER W/M 32 OFFICER MILLER DUI, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, SEATBELT VIOLATION, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Our Flag And National Anthem

Today is our nation's birthday. I along with my fellow veterans who have served our glorious nation are thankful for that opportunity. Our flag and National Anthem are the banners of patriotism. They are without a doubt the two things we can look to in our history that should bind us together as a nation. When I see our flag flying and hear our National Anthem ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An Inquiry From Seattle

It is the saddest letter you’ve ever read. Here’s a man born and raised in Seattle. He is now a retired engineer after a good career at Boeing, and despite the beauty and the raw majesty of the Pacific Northwest, he can’t stomach it anymore. Are you talking about the senseless and lawless riots, the constant skirmishes and gutless leadership that have driven almost 200 thankless ... (click for more)

Sports

Kolozsvary Headed To Tokyo As Member Of Team USA

A week ago, Mark Kolozsvary was slapping home runs and doubles against AA teams. By the end of the month, Chattanooga’s starting catcher will get to shine on the world’s largest stage in Tokyo. The Lookouts’ Kolozsvary officially made the USA’s Olympic baseball team on Friday morning, and will be on the field on July 30 against Israel in the opening game. “It’s always something ... (click for more)

SEC Network Takeover Features Tennessee Athletics On July 14

The annual SEC Network Takeover is set to run July 3-16. Tennessee's day in the spotlight begins at midnight ET on Wednesday, July 14. During the SEC Network Takeover, each of the 14 Southeastern Conference schools has the opportunity to create a customized, 24-hour stretch of programming to highlight its memorable moments and history. Ten Tennessee athletic events from 2020-21 ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors