Harrison Home Damaged By Fire Sunday Night

A home in Harrison was damaged by fire Sunday night.



Shortly after midnight, the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a home at 7508 Passport Drive. The call originally was dispatched as a vehicle fire, but quickly upgraded to residential fire due to the vehicle being so close to home in the driveway.



Highway 58 Fire responded quickly and had units on scene within minutes of being alerted. Upon arrival a truck in the driveway was found fully engulfed in flames and spreading to the home.



Crews quickly went into action getting between the home and the truck to extinguish and protect the home from any further damage.



The fire was quickly brought under control, and the home was check by crew on scene to make sure the home was clear and safe for the homeowner to return for the night.



The home was cleared and found to have only suffered minor damage to exterior vinyl siding above the area vehicle was parked.



Highway 58 Fire Units on scene were from Station 1 and Station 2, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton County EMS stood by, and no injuries were reported.



The total loss is estimated to be around $40,000+.