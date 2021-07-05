 Monday, July 5, 2021 88.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Man, 27, Shot Early Monday Morning On Brainerd Road

Monday, July 5, 2021

A man, 27, was shot on Brainerd Road early Monday morning.

At approximately 2:09 a.m., Chattanooga Police were notified that a man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed a man was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. 
 
 Officers were able to determine that the incident occurred at 4900 Brainerd Road and subsequently secured the scene. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. 
 
Investigators learned that the victim was standing outside of his vehicle when he heard gunshots from an unknown suspect(s) and realized he had been struck. 
 
 Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.


July 5, 2021

Woman, 37, Shot Monday Morning On Grove Street

A woman, 37, was shot Monday morning on Grove Street. At approximately 10:13 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1200 block of Grove Street on a report of a person shot. Upon

Man, 30, Shot Saturday Afternoon In Chattanooga

A man, 30, was shot Saturday afternoon at an unknown location in Chattanooga. At approximately 5:41 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1600 block of Dodds Avenue on a report of a person

Harrison Home Damaged By Fire Sunday Night

A home in Harrison was damaged by fire Sunday night. Shortly after midnight, the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a home at 7508 Passport Drive. The call originally



Opinion

Our Flag And National Anthem

Today is our nation's birthday. I along with my fellow veterans who have served our glorious nation are thankful for that opportunity. Our flag and National Anthem are the banners of patriotism. They are without a doubt the two things we can look to in our history that should bind us together as a nation. When I see our flag flying and hear our National Anthem ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An Inquiry From Seattle

It is the saddest letter you’ve ever read. Here’s a man born and raised in Seattle. He is now a retired engineer after a good career at Boeing, and despite the beauty and the raw majesty of the Pacific Northwest, he can’t stomach it anymore. Are you talking about the senseless and lawless riots, the constant skirmishes and gutless leadership that have driven almost 200 thankless ... (click for more)

Sports

Ashcraft Is AA-South Player Of The Week For Second Straight Week

Lookouts Light Up Independence Day Weekend; Three Straight Wins Over Birmingham

Three straight wins over the Birmingham Barons have pushed the Chattanooga Lookouts' lead in first place to three games. Solid pitching triumphed on Friday, loud bats led the way on Saturday, and Graham Ashcraft's continued dominance on the mound closed out the series with Chattanooga's third straight win. Chattanooga slapped out 14 hits in Friday's 5-2 win. Starter Connor

Lookouts Light Up Independence Day Weekend; Three Straight Wins Over Birmingham

Three straight wins over the Birmingham Barons have pushed the Chattanooga Lookouts’ lead in first place to three games. Solid pitching triumphed on Friday, loud bats led the way on Saturday, and Graham Ashcraft’s continued dominance on the mound closed out the series with Chattanooga’s third straight win. Chattanooga slapped out 14 hits in Friday’s 5-2 win. Starter Connor ... (click for more)


