Man, 27, Shot Early Monday Morning On Brainerd Road

A man, 27, was shot on Brainerd Road early Monday morning.

At approximately 2:09 a.m., Chattanooga Police were notified that a man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. U pon arrival, officers located and confirmed a man was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers were able to determine that the incident occurred at 4900 Brainerd Road and subsequently secured the scene. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Investigators learned that the victim was standing outside of his vehicle when he heard gunshots from an unknown suspect(s) and realized he had been struck.