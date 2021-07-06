Police Blotter: Men Chasing Each Other Around On Gunbarrel Road Had Just Gotten Bored; "Can't Catch Me" Man Trying To Wrangle $120,000 Range Rover

Suspicious people were reported at 1816 Gunbarrel Road. Police found three males playing around in the parking lot. The call came in as a car chasing a person around the parking lot. These men were waiting for someone at the ER and had gotten bored. The men were checked for warrants and released.* * *A vandalism was reported at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2343 Shallowford Village Dr. Hotel management told police that the occupant of room #219 was at the desk checking out. Management requested officers check the room due to earlier complaints of noise and possible property destruction reported around 3:30 a.m.Upon inspection of the room, the following list of property destruction was discovered: TV, $1,000; two pictures, $200; mirror, $100; two lamps, $300; closet door, $100; wall stops, $100; and entry door, $500. The total approximate estimate of damage is $2,300. Police spoke to the registered room occupant and he said he had received some bad news about a friend and, while under the influence of alcohol, he caused the damage to the room. Hotel management came to an arrangement regarding funds for damages.* * *Employees at the Speedway, 1330 E 3rd St., called police to report a blue car had been parked at pump 7 for several hours, and the driver was asleep. Police woke and spoke with the driver, who said he had gotten off work earlier and was on his way home when he stopped at Speedway and must have fallen asleep. The man provided a valid ID, had no active warrants and did not appear to be in any medical emergency, but he did not have a valid license. The man was able to call his stepdad, who arrived to transport him home. Speedway staff said they were fine with the man's vehicle remaining on their property, so with his permission, police moved it into a space away from the pumps.* * *An employee of city of Chattanooga Public Works, 900 E 11th St., told police that overnight someone stole a hedge trimmer from the back seat of a Public Works truck while it was parked in the city parking lot. The employee said there does not appear to be any signs of forced entry and he believes the doors were left unlocked. There is no suspect information. The employee said he is currently observing CCTV footage and will call back when the footage is found. He also said he would call back when he is able to find the serial number to the hedge trimmers.* * *A woman residing on Cypress Street Court told police that for two months now she has been harassed by a lady that she knows only as "Little Mama" who resides near her. She said the harassment is unprovoked and she has done nothing to instigate it. She said that last night about 10:30 p.m., while walking down the side walk, "Little Mama" came off of her porch and threw beer in her face. She said that she wants a report on record and she will be reporting this activity to the Housing Authority as well.* * *A man was reported at 225 E. 11th St. sleeping by the side of a building. Police asked the man if any forms of assistance were needed. He said none were needed. Police also checked him for any outstanding warrants, none which were active.* * *A employee told police that the previous night, a catalytic converter was stolen from a company van at the Holiday Inn, 6274 Artesian Circle. The employee said that this morning he went to start the van, he noticed the converter was cut off. There was a flashlight under the van. Police checked the flashlight, but were unable to pull any fingerprints.* * *A resident at JC Towers, 500 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., told police that a man called his phone around 10 a.m. that morning and told him that he had won Publisher’s Clearing House and his prizes were $5,000 and a new car. He said the man then told him he would have to go to Dollar General and buy a card and put $190 on it and then pay them to get the prizes. He said he hung up during the conversation and then called the number back and told the man he was going to call police. He said the last name "Reed" showed up on his caller ID, but he doesn’t remember the first name.* * *A woman on S. Orchard Knob Avenue told police that a black male had walked in their backyard. Police confronted the man and identified him. He told police he was following a friend who led him to the back yard, and believes his friend got lost. The woman told police he was chasing the neighbors' chicken and she is unsure what he was doing in the backyard. She told police they have had prior incidents involving theft from the rear of their property; however, they are not sure if this man had done it. Police did not observe any items on the man that would lead them to believe he had just stolen things.* * *A man on West Avenue told police that he wanted to have police at his ex-girlfriend's house while he went there to grab some of his things. The ex-girlfriend said she did not want a report to be made and did not give police her information. She told police that she was going to the store, but the man was allowed to grab his things and leave. The man grabbed his stuff and left without incident.* * *An anonymous caller told police that they saw a vehicle under the bridge around 2400 Cummings Hwy. that looked stolen. Police came out to the vehicle and found that it had a popped ignition and a broken window. Upon running the tag, the vehicle did not come back stolen. Since theowner was unable to be contacted and the vehicle was not stolen, no further action was taken.* * *A woman told police she manages rental properties, including a residence on Elder Street. She told police that after a man had rented the residence, they discovered a syringe and aluminum foil in a trash can. She wanted this documented. The found property was taken to CPD Property to be destroyed.* * *A manager at the Jaguar dealership, 7648 Lee Hwy., told police he had been in communication with a potential customer. He said via phone, the man told him he was interested in purchasing a new Range Rover valued at over $120,000. He said this was a possible fraud attempt. due to the man saying he could write a check, however, the bank would not be able to verify the funds.The manager said the whole incident appeared strange and he would notify officers if the man arrived on the scene. The manager said he Googled the man and found reports of him from Knoxville labeled as the "can't catch me" man. The officer did not locate any Watson reports regarding the man.