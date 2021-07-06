Hamilton County Has 1 New COVID Death, 36 New Cases Since Friday; Tennessee Has 185 New Cases, 1 More Death





Hamilton County had 36 new coronavirus cases reported since Friday, bringing the total to 45,561.There has been one more death from the virus, a white female between the ages of 61-70, and the total is at 509 in the county.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,895, which is 99 percent, and there are 157 active cases.There are 15 patients hospitalized and eight in Intensive Care Units. One more is hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are three Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 868,322 since Friday with 185 new cases. There was one more death reported since Friday, for a total of 12,577, State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 227 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 21 more than on Friday. Testing numbers are above 8.221 million across the state.

