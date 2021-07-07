Police Blotter: "Friend" Races Off With $15 In Marijuana Money; Husband And Wife Play Bumper Cars After Spat Over Which Restaurant To Eat At

A man on Glass Street called police saying he just had money stolen from him. Once on scene, he told police that he was trying to purchase marijuana from his friend. He said he gave $15 to his friend, who was sitting in the passenger seat of a red Nissan sedan. Once the friend had the money, he said the black male driver fled the scene towards Campbell Street. The man said he did not wish to press charges against his friend, he just wanted his money back.



* * *

An employee of Brewer Media Company, 1305 Carter St., told police that a plastic rifle case has been sitting next to the dumpsters for approximately two weeks and she did not know if a firearm was inside.

Police inspected the case and it was empty. The employee said they would throw the plastic case in their garbage since nothing was inside.* * *Dispatched was contacted by Toyota/Lexus Safety in regards to a stolen vehicle that was tracked to an address on Lynnland Terrace. Police found a 2020 Toyota Tacoma, parked, turned off andabandoned in the parking lot, confirmed the vehicle stolen with dispatch and contacted the owner. The owner arrived with the only keys to the vehicle, and the vehicle was released to him. There is no suspect information and police did not notice any camera systems on nearby buildings that could have potentially captured a suspect. Police did recover latent prints off of the outside trim on the driver's side door and inside the passenger window, as well as a pair of sunglasses that were in the glove box that were touched by a suspect.* * *Mall Security at Northgate Mall recognized two black females as being the two suspects involved in a series of prior shoplifting incidents at the mall. The security guard wanted police to stand by while he confronted the women. The women were both issued lifetime ban decrees from all CBL & Associates owned/operated properties.* * *Police spoke with a garbage truck driver for the city of Chattanooga. She said she was servicing a home on Carr Terrace when a limb, that was stuck to the top of her truck, fell and struck a basketball goal, which then fell over and struck a vehicle. Police spoke with the owner of the vehicle, who said that she did not want to report any damage to her property.* * *Police received an anonymous call about a car that had two dogs inside without the air running and windows partially down in the parking lot for State of Confusion, 317 E Main St. Officers observed two golden retrievers inside the vehicle. Officers noticed the tag of one of the dogs to provide a phone number and name of owner. Officers attempted calling several times and attempted finding the owner inside the restaurant, but were not able to make contact. A McKamey Officer responded to the scene and officers were able to unlock the car to let the dogs out. McKamey transported the dogs and both agencies left complaint cards for the owner to find upon returning to their vehicle. Officers locked the vehicle back and left the area.* * *Someone reported a wire that appeared to be hanging below the traffic lights at the intersection of Gunbarrel Road and E. Brainerd Road. Police observed a wire that did appear to be hanging lower than other wires, but was still out of the way of traffic and not causing a traffic hazard. Police observed traffic as large as 18-wheelers moving freely through the intersection, well below the low hanging wire. Police contacted dispatch and asked them to contact EPB and get a worker out to the scene to check the status of the wire.* * *A woman on Hollyberry Lane told police that someone had slashed the tire of her SUV. She said that she had just gotten home, and when she approached her vehicle, she saw someone down beside the front tire and when he saw her, he ran off into one of the apartments there. When police looked at her tire, they did not see any damage to it, but it was flat. The woman was insistent that someone slashed her tire from the inside of the vehicle. She said she just wanted a report on the incident.* * *A woman on Integra Vistas Drive told police that she and her boyfriend had gotten into a verbal disorder and she wanted him our of her apartment. Police spoke with the boyfriend, who said they had both had a glass of wine and gotten into an argument, and he had no idea why she called the police. Police asked him if he was on the lease of the apartment and he said no. Police asked him if he paid any of the bills and he said no. Police then explained that the girlfriend did not want him to stay there that night and he needed to leave. He packed a bag and left.* * *While conducting a routine patrol on Rossville Boulevard, police ran the tag of a vehicle. It was a TN tag that came back to a BMW X5. The tag was displayed on a silver Kia Forte. As police activated emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle turned onto 28th Street and took off from police, heading south onto Orchard Knob Avenue, before disappearing.* * *Police responded to a suspicious person on E. Brainerd Road. Officers spoke to a homeless man who said he was stranded and needed a ride to his mother's house in Red Bank. The man was checked for warrants and none were located. He was given a ride to Red Bank and released.* * *Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a gray Chrysler 200 for speeding (41 mph in a 30 mph zone) on Highland Avenue. The vehicle did not yield to blue lights and kept slow rolling through the Alton Park Villages. The officer hit his siren multiple times to attempt to get the vehicle to stop, but it continued to slow roll away from him. Once the vehicle got around W. 35th Street and Alton Park Boulevard, it took off at a high rate of speed. At this point the officer turned off his emergency equipment and pulled off into a parking lot. The vehicle was last seen northbound on Alton Park Boulevard. Police ran the registered owner's information and identified him. His license had a Knoxville address, but police found a Coplink report that listed his home address on McCallie Avenue as of December 2020. This is the same address the vehicle is registered too. Police checked the McCallie Avenue address, but did not locate the vehicle.* * *Police responded to a suspicious person in the roadway at 4115 Rossville Blvd. Upon arrival officers found a man searching for his EBT Card in the turn lane. Police asked him to get out of the road for his safety and he agreed to do so. He left the scene on foot without incident.* * *A woman on Paul Street told police that a black male wearing a pink shirt was seen walking around her back yard with a firearm. She said the man asked her if anyone was in his yard at one point during the encounter. She said the man resides just to the left of her and she believes he may have been under the influence of an intoxicant at the time. She said she last saw him leave in a Buick sedan. Police checked the area and were unable to locate the man.* * *A woman on Shawhan Road told police she had been having issues with her son for the last seven months and she wanted him removed from her residence. Police spoke with the son, who said he would leave the residence, he just needed time to get his things. Police explained to the mother the eviction process if her son refused to leave after a reasonable time.* * *A man on E. 5th Street told police he last saw his outside solar walkway lights the night before around 1:30 a.m. before going to bed. He said that morning around 6:30 a.m. he discovered that four of the lights were gone and his yard had been torn up. He said he never saw or heard anything that night.* * *Police responded to 5401 Old Hixson Pike where Southern Pacific Railroad employees were dealing with a vehicle stuck on the tracks. Police spoke to the owner of the stuck vehicle and she said that as she attempted to turn onto Grubb Road, her wheel slipped between the tracks. R&D Wrecker was contacted and they extricated her from the tracks. Damage was done to the passenger side of the vehicle.* * *Police spoke with a man at 600 Market St. who was sitting by the police monument. He was sleeping on the bench, so police stopped to check on him to make sure he was ok. He woke upand explained that he does not sleep much at night and said he was sorry for being here. He was feeling fine and did not need assistance with anything.

* * *



A disorder was reported on Pembrook Lane. A man told police he got into an argument with his wife over the fact that she got mad that she didn't want to eat at a restaurant he wanted to eat at. He said that she struck his vehicle with her vehicle, causing damage, but no visible fresh damage was located on his car. Police spoke to the wife, who said she got into an argument with her husband about eating at a particular restaurant and he started to "play games" and kept driving fast and slowing down and driving around her vehicle and "being dumb" while driving. The husband agreed to leave the residence without incident and on his own terms.