County DA Issues Fraud Alert: Watch Out For Identity Theft

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

When a woman was arrested last week for identity theft and other charges, it became clear to local authorities that there may be other victims in Hamilton County and the surrounding area.

Jennifer Shrum, who has a middle Tennessee address, was arrested July 1, 2021 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol's Special Investigations Bureau and the United States Postal Inspector.

Ms. Shrum has a history with identity theft. In March 2018, using the name of Diane Haworth, she was arrested by East Ridge Police and charged with 17 counts of identity theft. Police said Ms. Haworth would fraudulently sign up for the U.S. Postal Service’s Informed Delivery in the name of the victims. She would then receive e-mail images of what pieces of mail her victims were scheduled to receive on specific days. Police said that Ms. Haworth would then schedule mail thefts to intercept specific letters and packages and “facilitate her ongoing identity theft activity.” Ms. Haworth made multiple purchases with credit obtained in the name of the victims.

Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston commended the two agencies for making the arrest and added that there is reason to believe there may be more victims. “If you notice any odd changes with your mail service, such as strange mail or even not getting mail, you need to be suspicious,” said General Pinkston. “You should check your bank accounts and credit reports regularly and if you discover transactions you didn’t make, contact your local police department immediately.” General Pinkston said you can also report a scam directly to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at https://www.uspis.gov/report.

Ms. Shrum is currently being held in the Hamilton County jail on no bond until her arraignment hearing.

In 2017, nearly 16.7 million people had their identities stolen by thieves who unlawfully accessed their personal and financial information. Once your personal information is in the hands of a scammer, you could lose your money, your good credit rating and your overall financial health.

“Identity theft is not a harmless crime,” said THP Colonel Matt Perry. “It can sometimes take years to financially recover from identity theft. Please monitor your financial records closely, and report any unauthorized transactions to local law enforcement,” added Col. Perry. 

Follow and share these tips from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to protect yourself and others against identity theft:

-  Do not use your mailbox for outgoing mail. Deposit outgoing mail into USPS® Blue Collection Boxes before the last collection time or at your local post office.
-  Closely monitor the expiration dates on your credit cards and contact the issuer if you don’t receive a replacement prior to the expiration date.
-  Keep track of your credit and check your credit reports annually.
-  Never give personal information over the phone or Internet unless you initiated the contact and you are sure the company is legitimate.
-  Don’t give your personal identifying information such as name, date of birth, Social Security number, mother’s maiden name, credit card number, or bank PIN code with someone you don’t know and don’t trust.
-  Sign new credit cards right when you get them—before someone else does. If you applied for a card and did not receive it when expected, call the financial institution.
-  Never carry your Social Security card or birth certificate with you.



In a letter to President Joe Biden, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, along with 20 other state attorneys general, voiced opposition to "the unlawful regulatory guidance recently ... (click for more)

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a duplex fire in the 300 block of Glenwood Circle at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday, and were able to get the blaze under control. Initial reports were that the roof ... (click for more)

Slatery Says New EEOC Guidelines Attempt To Force Widespread "Radical Changes" On Sex-Specific Bathrooms, Locker Rooms

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, along with 20 other state attorneys general, voiced opposition to "the unlawful regulatory guidance recently issued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the U.S. Department of Education ." They said the new guidelines "attempt to force radical changes on nearly every employer ... (click for more)

Duplex Fire On Glenwood Circle Tuesday Night Displaces 2 Families

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a duplex fire in the 300 block of Glenwood Circle at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday, and were able to get the blaze under control. Initial reports were that the roof was on fire and arriving police officers advised that the back of the house and roof were engulfed in flames. Everyone was able to get out of the burning structure. Residents on one side ... (click for more)

Opinion

Happy 4th From Democratic Cities - And Response (2)

How do the citizens of Democrat cities celebrate the 4th? Well the old-fashioned way, they shoot each other. As usual ChiTown led the way with over a hundred shootings and at least 18 dead. Two police officers were shot which brings the total number of cops shot so far this year to 33. Chicago hasn't had a Republican mayor since the 1930s. Meanwhile in the Democrat ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Bloodiest Weekend

There are more than 13 cities that fell for the Black Lives Matter idea to ‘Defund the Police’ after last summer’s rioting and mayhem. If the truth be told they now wish they had never made such a colossal “mistake” after another one of the bloodiest July 4 th weekends on record. The final count is 618 Americans shot and 233 dead. There is no room for doubt; gun violence is at an ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Slap Smokies In Lodolo's Return

The last remaining member of Chattanooga’s trifecta of golden prospects made his long-awaited return to the pitcher’s mound in the Lookouts’ 7-3 win over the Tennessee Smokies. For 17 pitches, Lookout fans got to watch top pitching prospect Nick Lodolo mow down all six Smokies he faced. After missing the last few weeks with a hand injury, the 6’6 Lodolo ripped through the ... (click for more)

Lookouts' Graham Ashcraft A Story In Perserverance

It began with a swinging strikeout by Rocket City’s Mitch Nay around 7:30pm on a muggy Chattanooga evening. Starting Lookouts pitcher Douglas Graham Ashcraft walked off the mound having completed a scoreless first inning for the Cincinnati Reds Double-A team. Over the next two weeks, Chattanooga’s newest pitcher has repeated this feat nineteen more times. Through three starts ... (click for more)


