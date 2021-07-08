Girl, 14, Suffers Severe Shoulder Injury In Fall At Pocket Wilderness

A 14-year-old girl suffered a severe injury to her shoulder on Thursday in a fall at the Pocket Wilderness off Montlake Road.

The Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a traumatic injury call. Upon arrival information was given to crews that a young girl had fallen and severely injured her shoulder near the Blue Hole inside the park.



Contact was quickly made by Fire and EMS crew on scene. It was determined that she was stable and able to help by walking out of the woods on her own with assistance from Rescue personnel.



Mutual Aid was called to the scene from Soddy Daisy Fire and Dallas Bay Fire to assist, but fortunately were not needed.



The girl was transported via Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital for treatment.



The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and State Parks were also on scene for assistance.