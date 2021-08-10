 Tuesday, August 10, 2021 77.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

School Board To Meet Thursday On Contract For Interim Superintendent And The Superintendent Search

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

The Hamilton County Board of Education will meet in a Special Called Session on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss several items regarding the school superintendent.

 

One will be the contract with Interim Supt. Dr. Nakia Towns.

 

Another will be discussion of next steps in the superintendent search as well as the overall superintendent search process.

 

Supt.

Bryan Johnson recently made the surprise announcement that he was leaving the education field after four years at the helm of the Hamilton County Schools.

 

The School Board will also meet in an agenda work session on Monday at 5:30 p.m. and Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

 

The meetings will be held in the Board Room at 3074 Hickory Valley Road.

 


