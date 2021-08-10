 Tuesday, August 10, 2021 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Catoosa County Board Of Commissioners Proposes Rollback Of Property Tax Rate, Public Hearing On Budget

Tuesday, August 10, 2021
The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners is recommending a rollback of the property tax rate in advance of its public hearing to discuss the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., to be held in the Administrative Building Meeting Room, 800 Lafayette Street in Ringgold.

For the fair market value of an average county home of $175,000, a homeowner would see a 9.08 percent reduction of their Catoosa County property taxes (assuming no change in assessed value) based on the Board of Commissioners recommendation of a general maintenance and operation millage rate rollback to 5.835. The 2020 rate is 6.418. 

As mandated by Georgia state law, the proposed FY 2022 budget is balanced for the General Fund, Special Revenue Funds, and the Capital Projects Funds. The proposed General Fund Budget is $32,386,207, an increase of 2.56 percent ($809,000) over the previous year after excluding a $6.3-million transfer to the Capital Projects Fund. Projected revenue increased by $809,000. The budget includes the collective input from all county department heads, elected officials, and outside agencies.

The proposed FY 2022 budget includes the Special Revenue, Capital Projects and Enterprise funds. Special Revenue funds are used to account for financial resources that are legally or administratively restricted for special purposes, the two largest being are the Fire and Rescue Fund and the E911 Fund. Capital Projects Funds are used for the acquisition and/or construction of capital assets other than those financed by other funds, with the two largest being the 2019 SPLOST Fund and the new Capital Projects Fund. Enterprise Funds are used to account for all county operations that are financed on a self-supporting basis, the largest being the Solid Waste Management Fund.  

 



Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C MEDICAL EXAMINER $196,091 URREGO, FERNANDO ANDRES COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER (INTERIM) $195,000 MOYER, KAREN M COUNTY PHYSICIAN-HEALTH DEPT $194,480 PHILYAW,

Hamilton County Has 316 New Cases Of COVID And 3 More Deaths; 40 In ICU

Hamilton County had 316 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 49,140. There have been three more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 525 in the county. It is reported they were two men and one woman, two white and one black, and two were age 81 and older and the other was age 71-80. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus

Opinion

Thank You, Judge Russell Bean

I can honestly say Chattanooga will be losing one of the most caring and compassionate judges to ever grace the City Court in 2022. I know personally that Judge Bean carries that same caring and compassion for his fellow man both inside and outside the courtroom and lives what he preaches every day. I will never forget the story years ago when a motorist appeared in front of ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Some Things Are Worse

Many generations of men, and later women, have learned there are three ways one accomplishes any challenge – the right way, the wrong way, and the Army way. When you are in fatigues, there is just one way. On Monday the Secretary of Defense announced all military personnel will take the COVID vaccine and there is … no other way. I am a huge proponent of the vaccine as a personal ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Offense Will Hopefully Validate Down-To-Earth Heupel

Josh Heupel has introduced himself as a more down-to-earth version of Tennessee head football coach. He’s less haughty and more secure than his immediate predecessors. He hasn’t distinguished himself so far with any personal attributes. He’s apparently leaving that to his offense. Under Heupel’s three-year watch, Central Florida ranked in the top 10 in points per game ... (click for more)

UTC Athletics Offers Gold Pass For Recent Alumni

The Chattanooga Mocs marketing and ticketing machine rolls on this summer providing fans with as many options as possible to follow the teams. The latest is aimed at graduates of the University over the last five years. The “Gold Pass” grants entry into all five ticketed sports exclusively for those who graduated between 2016-21. It’s good for every home event excluding premium ... (click for more)


