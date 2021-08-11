James Brent Walker Named To District 9 County School Board Seat In 5-3 County Commission Vote

James Brent Walker has been named to the District 9 seat on the Hamilton County School Board.

He received five votes by the County Commission on Wednesday morning, while Gary Kuehn got three.

Voting for Mr. Walker were Randy Fairbanks, Chip Baker, Greg Martin, Tim Boyd and Steve Highlander.

In favor of Mr. Kuehn were Warren Mackey, Katherlyn Geter and David Sharpe.

Sabrena Smedley was absent.

Mr. Walker was sworn in immediately by County Clerk Bill Knowles.

The vacancy arose when Commissioner Chester Bankston moved to Florida and board member Highlander was named to his seat.

The District 9 school board member is expected to have a key vote on naming a new school superintendent.

A life-long resident of District 9, Mr. Walker had four daughters graduate from Central. At a recent candidate forum, he said he was excited to see eight people want to put their hat in the ring for this position. He commented, “This school board seat is an extension of the community, to speak for the students and parents.”

A co-founder of the Ooltewah/Harrison Education Association, Mr. Walker said he has a love for fund raising and giving scholarships to students. His concern is that, “I don’t think parents feel they can have a say with the school board.”