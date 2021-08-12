Georgia Has 32 More Coronavirus Deaths And 4,995 New Cases
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 32 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,942.
There are 4,995 new cases, as that total reaches 977,482 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 68,640, which is an increase of 194 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 6,286 cases, up 31; 70 deaths; 275 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,372 cases, up 9; 67 deaths; 193 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,342 cases, up 14; 14 deaths; 63 hospitalizations
Walker County: 7,207 cases, up 48; 83 deaths; 303 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,729 cases, up 56; 238 deaths, up 1; 816 hospitalizations, up 4