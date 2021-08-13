Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths, 53 In ICU, 250 More Cases; Tennessee Has 29 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 250 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 49,961.



There have been three more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 529 in the county. It is reported they were one male and two females; one black and two race not determined; and one was age 21-30, one was age 70-80 and the other was age over 81.



There are 188 patients hospitalized and 53 in intensive care units. Ten more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 94 Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 46,939, which is 94 percent. There are 2,493 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 941,261 Friday with 4,647 new cases. There were 29 more deaths reported, for a total of 12,941, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 2,077 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 60 more than on Thursday. Testing numbers are above 8.650 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 885,127, which is 94 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,421 cases, up 15; 13 deaths



Bradley County: 16,365 cases, up 61; 158 deaths



Grundy County: 1,961 cases, up 10; 35 deaths

Marion County: 3,590 cases, up 17; 50 deaths



Meigs County: 1,526 cases, up 5; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,283 cases, up 13; 25 deaths



Rhea County: 4,726 cases, up 28; 83 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,936 cases, up 14; 30 deaths



Knox County: 55,617 cases, up 213; 669 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 96,827 cases, up 348; 980 deaths



Shelby County: 111,925 cases, up 698; 1,777 deaths, up 16