Police Blotter: Man Lights Up Stogie, Tries To Pay For It With Fake $100 Bill With Japanese Writing On It; Heavy-Set Women Get Away With $800 Worth Of Liquor

Saturday, August 14, 2021

An employee at Smoke 1 Tobacco Products at 2101 McCallie Ave. said a man came into the store, picked up a cigar, lit it, and started smoking it. When the employee told him to pay for the cigar, the man handed a fake $100 bill that had pink writing printed on it in Japanese. The man said he did not have any money on him to pay for the cigar. When the officer spoke to the man he argued, saying the money was real and told the officer that he did not have other money. The employee said he did not want to prosecute but he wanted the man to leave the store and he wanted him trespassed. The officer told the man he is not allowed back on the property and if he comes there he will be arrested for trespassing. The fake money will be turned into property.

* * * 

A man at the Comfort Inn and Suites at 2341 Shallowford Village Dr. said someone took two of his suitcases off the top rack of his car. He said he left the suitcases on the top rack overnight. He said they were full of clothing and miscellaneous items. No suspect(s) or further information is available at this time.

* * * 

A woman on Benton Avenue said she was going through some personal issues with her husband and asked for police for assistance because she needed to get her bank cards and her cellphone from him. Police assisted her with this matter and left without incident.

* * * 

Officers responded to Patten Chapel Road regarding a 911 hang up. Upon arrival officers spoke with a woman and man regarding the call. The woman said she called and hung up following a verbal disagreement between herself and her boyfriend. She said everything was fine and she simply walked away from the argument. Both of them have separated for the day.

* * *

An officer went to McCutcheon Road and Gunbarrel Road to do a wellness check. The officer found the man sitting on the curb with his feet in the street. The officer asked him if he was okay and he said that he was. He asked for a ride to Brainerd Road and the officer took him there. 

* * *

A man on Vance Avenue called police to say someone stole his Fuji bike off his vehicle. The man said the bike was chained to the bike rack and, when he went to his car in the morning, the bike rack and bike where gone. The man said his wife noticed the bike rack on the ground near their home but the bike was gone.

* * *

A caller said a Mazda car was blocking a driveway on East 5th Street. Police arrived and saw on the pole a sign saying that vehicles would be towed at the owner's expense. The vehicle was towed by A1 Towing without issue. 

* * *

A Rock Creek Outfitters manager at 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd. called police to say he had two women come in to the store, grab some items and run out. He said they stole about $720 worth of items. He saw them get into a blue SUV, but no further info at this time.

* * * 

An employee at Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road told police she had detained a shoplifter and had her in the AP office. The officer made contact with the suspect and identified her. She was Mirandized and consented to a search of her handbag. Nothing else was located. The woman had skip scanned merchandise and passed all points of sale without paying for the stolen merchandise. The total value of stolen and recovered merchandise was $22.56. Walmart chose not to prosecute and did not trespass her. 

* * *

An employee at Old Navy at 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. told police he had two women shoplift from the store and flee the scene. The officer saw the camera footage and it showed two women grab multiple items of merchandise, conceal it within bags, and pass all points of sale without paying for the stolen merchandise. The suspects attempted to take more as they loaded up other bags but were thwarted when trying to take those bags as well. The suspects fled in a tan Chevy Tahoe. The stolen items are worth around $150 in value. 

* * * 

Police were called to Target at 1816 Gunbarrel Road where they were told a Honda was damaged while it was parked and unoccupied in the Target parking lot. Police saw fresh damage to the driver's side near the rear of the vehicle. 

* * *

Police saw a black Nissan Altima and a white BMW 320i illegally parked on Cowart Street. Both vehicles were parked the wrong direction in the street. The vehicles were parked in a no parking zone and had not attempted to pull to the side of the street. The vehicles were obstructing the southbound lanes of Cowart Street. The vehicles were a traffic hazard so tows were called. Shackleford Towing responded to the scene and towed the vehicle. Parking citations were also issued to the vehicles. 

* * * 

An officer responded to a damaged property on Cuscowilla Trail where a tree appeared to have knocked down power lines connecting to a power pole running south on Cuscowilla Trail from Mauldeth Road. EPB responded on scene and repaired the power line.

* * * 

A woman on Koblentz Circle showed police a video of a Nissan Altima driving by her residence,  and in the video, as the car is passing you hear a ping which resembles a rock hitting a metal object. In the video it is unclear if the vehicle throws a rock or not. The woman said that she has no property damage that she can see at this time. Police spoke with the vehicle driver who said that she was just driving by herself and that she didn't throw a rock and had no clue if a rock was thrown or not. No action was taken. 

* * * 

Police responded to Chandler Avenue on a noise complaint. Once on scene police saw approximately 50-75 vehicles parked and blocking the roadway for emergency vehicles. Also approximately 100 people were standing in the roadway having a block party. Police utilized emergency equipment and vehicle rumblers to clear the area.

* * * 

A manager at Imbibe Liquor at 1616 Broad St. said two heavy-set women entered the store and filled several shopping bags with Crown Royal liquor bottles. He believed nearly $800 worth of liquor was stolen. The suspects left in a silver Hyundai with a temp tag.


August 14, 2021

