 Sunday, August 15, 2021 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Former Red Bank Police Chief Ronnie Dodd Is Killed In ATV Accident

Sunday, August 15, 2021

Former Red Bank Police Chief Ronnie Dodd was killed in an ATV accident on Saturday.

Family members said he was on his farm at Sale Creek coming home from his driving range to his house.

He was a gun training expert who operated Dodd and Associates.

Mr. Dodd was a 24-year veteran of law enforcement with a wide-ranging background in training and operations and extensive experience in the tactical application of firearms.

He has taught police tactics at the Kosovo Police Service School in Vuchtri, Kosovo and at Skopje, Macedonia, where he trained officers for the Macedonian National Police.

Mr. Dodd was Head of Operational Policing for The Jordan International Police Training Center for the new Iraqi Police Service from its inception until April 2005.

He was nationally ranked in pistol competition and traveled all over the United States teaching firearms techniques. He was an instructor certified to teach by the state of Tennessee, FBI, Heckler & Koch, U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, N.R.A., Orange County (FL) SWAT, Dept. of Justice -International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program and Organization Security Co-Operation of Europe (OSCE).

He has served as an instructor for several nationally known training facilities and had been working with Bill Rogers at Rogers Shooting School.

He was a graduate of many specialized training programs including Gunsite, Bill Rogers Shooting School, Blackwater Training Center, Heckler & Koch, and the FBI Special Weapons Course.

He had been serving as operations manager for Rogers Shooting School, and their lead Instructor, as well as owner operator of Dodd & Associates located in Sale Creek.


August 15, 2021

Hagerty "Angry" About Taliban Takeover In Afghanistan After U.S. Retreat

August 15, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 14, 2021

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021


United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, today released the following statement on the situation in Afghanistan: ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANKAR, NOAH Y 7125 REVERE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ... (click for more)

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hagerty "Angry" About Taliban Takeover In Afghanistan After U.S. Retreat

United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, today released the following statement on the situation in Afghanistan: “While Americans support responsibly concluding endless wars, they cannot support the way that the Biden Administration’s retreat from Afghanistan has unfolded. President Biden ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANKAR, NOAH Y 7125 REVERE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- BANNISTER, DAMIEN DASHAWN 1803 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE RESISTING STOP, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rest In Peace, Chattanooga

Why would anyone want to come to Chattanooga and the surrounding areas? Just look at the daily headlines. I clipped a coupon for Rodizio Grill, yesterday's scene of what is probably another gang shooting. Bonny Oaks, Market Street, the police blotter tells the story. The men and women in blue are fighting a losing battle. They have been relegated to providing free rides and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Give Hammond His Due

It is an embarrassment that Jim Hammond, the Sheriff of Hamilton County, has to ask for a raise. It is equally an embarrassment to the county taxpayers that some on the County Commission do not want to give him one. Oh, the hearty majority of the commissioners will agree he’s “the best we’ve ever had” in the 29 years he has worn the county shield, and it’s a lead-pipe cinch he would ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Things Looking Up For Vol Defense

Events of the past week cast a favorable light on Tennessee’s defensive line, a football unit that will play a pivotal role in the upcoming season. Those defenders beat UT’s offense to the crunch in Thursday’s first preseason scrimmage, disrupting and changing the battle lines in their favor. Head coach Josh Heupel lauded their physical superiority and went further in noting ... (click for more)

Mocs Welcome Five Inductees Into Hall Of Fame

he University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department announced the inductees to the Class of 2021 UTC Athletics Hall of Fame today. Five members representing a variety of sports and eras were chosen for induction, along with the four special award winners. The 2021 Class includes student-athletes who were trailblazers in their sport, enjoyed long professional careers, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors