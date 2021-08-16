Fleischmann Says Biden "Bears Full Responsibility For Tragic Situation In Afghanistan

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann said President Joe Biden "bears the full responsibility" for the "tragic situation in Afghanistan."

He said, “The tragic and horrific situation in Afghanistan has been caused by President Biden’s reckless, hasty retreat of U.S. forces. Americans support concluding endless wars, but the American People cannot support the irresponsible way President Biden has abandoned Afghanistan to the brutal rule of the Taliban.

"President Biden and his Administration bear full responsibility for the nightmare we are witnessing in Afghanistan. America and our allies are less safe because of this President’s decisions as Commander in Chief.”