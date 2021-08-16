Collegedale Holds The Line On Taxes On 2nd Reading; City Gets $1.57 Million COVID Check For Use For Sewer Upgrades

Collegedale commissioners on the second and final vote set the property tax rate at the state certified rate of $1.3897 for 2021-2022. Because home values increased due to the Hamilton County reappraisals, the certified rate that will be used to figure property taxes was lowered by 26 cents.

The city will be receiving $1.57 million, the first payment from the federal Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, in the next several months, City Manager Wayon Hines told the commissioners. Use of that money is highly restricted, he said, and work on Collegedale’s sewer system qualifies. The city plans to spend the money on upgrading the force main and upgrading the pump station to new condition. A second check from this fund will be received next year.

The commissioners approved an agreement with the county that the city will be responsible for the inspection and maintenance of stormwater facilities at Little Debbie Park, the new park that will be built behind city hall and The Commons.

Already planning for winter, Public Works Director Eric Sines received authorization from the commissioners to purchase street salt if needed this year. The vendor that the city customarily uses has given the city a price that is lower than last year. The cost is $96.24 per ton and, with the approval of the contract, the company will guarantee to hold 150 tons for Collegedale if it is needed before March of 2022. Mr. Sines said that currently the city has 180-200 tons in storage.

On Monday night, two members were reappointed to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Brad Parr with the Ooltewah Youth Association and Mike Boyd with Southern Adventist University. Commissioner Ethan White will be the commission representative on the board.

Commissioner White said that he had attended a recent FCA event at Collegedale Commons with speaker Toby Mac. He said that the new space as well as the acoustics in the open-air venue were very impressive. The only complaint he heard was that, despite it being open air, it was very hot. The city manager said he and David Bartow with Collegedale Tomorrow are researching the best ways to cool the area.

Mayor Katie Lamb announced that Senator Bo Watson will be having a meeting in the city’s new Chestnut Hall at The Commons, with some state educators. The discussion will be about education in Hamilton County. The meeting will be on Sept. 9 starting at 9:30 for those who may be interested.

Amending the Collegedale commercial and multi-family residential design standards ordinance that had been on Monday’s agenda was postponed until the Sept. 7 meeting. City Attorney Sam Elliott said that language will be cleared up before the first reading. Because a public meeting on the issue has already been advertised for Sept. 7, it will be held the same night as the first reading instead of the second reading.