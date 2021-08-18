Free Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Offered At The Colonnade

Catoosa County Board of Commissioners announced a partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health to provide drive through COVID-19 testing at no cost to Georgia residents at The Colonnade beginning Wednesday, Aug. 25. Testing will continue each Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

The test is a PCR test performed by a nasal swab to determine the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Anyone who has COVID-19 type symptoms or has been in close contact recently with a person infected with the virus needs to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are fully vaccinated.



There are no eligibility requirements other than having a Georgia address and registering online at https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/. For those without internet access, assistance with registration by telephone is available at (919) 351-6256.

Testing is provided by GADPH partner MAKO Medical, which will provide test results within two to three days by either signing up for their portal at https://mako.luminatehealth.com or by opting for notification via text message during the registration process.

The Colonnade is at 264 Catoosa Cir. in Ringgold.





