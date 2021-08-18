Police Blotter: Woman's Stolen Car Winds Up Wrecked At The Y And Then Towed; Police Can't Find Smoke Smell At Gateway Home

A woman on Pembrook Lane told police that someone stole her vehicle during the night. She said she received a call from Don Wreckers saying they had towed her vehicle after it was left wrecked and abandoned at the YMCA. At the time of the accident report, the woman's vehicle came back not stolen.

* * *

A man on Calhoun Avenue told police his neighbor did accidental damage to the left rear door of his vehicle. He told police he doesn't want to press charges against the neighbor, he just wants him to stay away from his home. Police spoke with the neighbor and he agreed not to go over to the man's home anymore and cause problems.

* * *

The night manager at Sonesta Select Hotel, 2210 Bams Dr., requested to police that the occupants of room 249 be removed from the property. All occupants left without issue.

* * *

A verbal disorder was reported at a residence on Fairview Road. Police spoke to a man who said he needed to go speak to his girlfriend due to her trying to leave intoxicated. Police spoke with the girlfriend, who said she had been drinking and had gotten into a verbal argument, but nothing physical had occurred. The girlfriend agreed with officers that she should lie down in the bedroom and the boyfriend would sleep in the spare room. She said she would not try to leave the residence in her car and would sleep off the alcohol. The man agreed to stay in the spare room. Police did not observe any evidence that would suggest a crime had taken place.

* * *

Shots were reported fired on Montview Drive. Police checked the area and did not locate anyone or anything that needed police action.

* * *

A man on Pershing Road told police his neighbor's son accidentally damaged his mailbox. Police spoke with the neighbor and his son and they were very apologetic about the damage. The neighbor, his son and the man all spoke and agreed they would handle the matter among themselves. The man did not wish to prosecute. The neighbor said he would pay for the damages.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported wearing a dark shirt and possibly armed with a handgun in the area of the Dollar General, 4211 Rossville Blvd. Police located a man matching the description, and identified him. The man did have a black airsoft pistol in his bag that was obviously a toy. The man said he is homeless and was simply coming into the store to buy some snacks. Police checked with NCIC and found that the man did not have any active warrants for his arrest.

* * *

A woman on Douglas Street told police that someone got into her vehicle between 2 a.m. and 2 p.m. She said there were no signs of forced entry. She said $365 in cash, clothing and her vehicle registration were taken.

* * *

A woman at an apartment on Gateway Avenue told police that she smelled cigarette smoke in her apartment. Police went to her apartment and did not smell any cigarette smoke. Police assured her that there was no smoke smell of any kind. She thanked police for their help.