Pastor Arrested On Stalking Charge

Thursday, August 19, 2021
Timothy Meyer
A local pastor is facing stalking charges after being arrested at the Signal Mountain Walmart for refusing to leave an employee alone.

Police responded to a Saturday stalking report at the store, having been told a man was stalking and harassing the victim at the loss prevention center. Police identified the man as local pastor Timothy Meyer, 46, once they arrived, and police said he did not give a reason as to why he was back at the location after being asked to leave.                                                                                                       

Police said Meyer refused to sign paperwork in the loss prevention office saying that he was no longer welcome at the location. Police said they told Meyer he was not free to leave because their investigation of the stalking/trespassing/harassment was not over yet. Police said Meyer got up and started walking toward the door anyway.

Police said Meyer refused to stop when police ordered him to, and that the officers placed him in handcuffs. Police said that when officers tried to get control of his wrists, Meyer did not cooperate, and that he “continued to fight and attempt to bite the officers.”

Police said they used a taser on his back, and were able to get him into custody. Police continued to investigate after this, and found that Meyer had visited the store four times recently. The victim told police that she had told Meyer to leave her alone several times, and that his behavior has continued for two years.

Meyer is facing criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, and stalking charges.


