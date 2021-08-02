Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, August 2, 2021 79.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Monday, August 2, 2021
Police Say Hayden Shot And Killed Man Who Had Hit His Sister

Police say a Chattanooga man who was recently returned from Florida on a murder warrant shot and killed a man on June 29 who had slapped his sister. Paul L. Hayden, Jr., 52, is charged in the slaying of 54-year-old Maurice Wallace at a beverage center at 830 Dodson Ave. Police had responded to the Dodson Avenue location at 10:42 p.m. on a report of a shooting. The victim, ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For July 26-Aug. 1

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 26-Aug. 1: HOLCOMB SAMUEL TODD W/M 45 WEBER WARRANTS RAMSEY WILLIAM CRAIG B/M 51 OFFICER MILLER WARRANTS ASHWORTH FESTUS LANE W/M 49 OFFICER MILLER WARRANTS MILLER DESMOND NOAH W/M 19 OFFICER MILLER WARRANT MULLIS SHELBY RAE W/F 21 OFFICER CAMBELL HIT & RUN, DUI DAVIS CHARLES GUSTUS W/M 33 OFFICER MILLER POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Opinion

Big Dogs At The City Get Most Of The Salary Money

The current crisis concerning recycling is nothing more than too much pork in the high end paychecks. The top 31 combined salaries in the city of Chattanooga amounts to $3,750,000 per year. That's right folks, millions. The average pay for these people is $121,000 coming from our hard-earned tax dollars. The average income of the citizens of Chattanooga is $26,200 per year based ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In August

With some glorious rain in July, my garden is amazingly green and lush going into the hottest month of the year. And, whoa! What’s this: in the first week of August the temps aren’t expected to top 90 degrees and ample rain is forecast. During the month of July, we have had 4.71 inches of rain, where 4.77 is our normal. But for the year, we are three inches above normal which assures ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Red Wolves Hold On For 1-1 Tie At Home

The Red Wolves welcomed Forward Madison FC to CHI Memorial Stadium Saturday night in a match that had huge early season implications for both sides. Carl Craig and Forward Madison looked to vault themselves into fifth place with a rare road victory. On the other bench, Manager Jimmy Obleda and the Red Wolves looked to remain unbeaten at home, with a win vaulting themselves to the ... (click for more)

Lee University Adds Dalton Chuba To Golf Roster

Lee University Director of Golf John Maupin has announced the signing of transfer Dalton Chuba to the 2021 class. “Dalton is a great add for our program,” said Maupin. His commitment to golf is evident, and it’s his own hard work that has brought this opportunity about. In Dalton, we have someone that is improving at a rapid rate and who’s game is very much trending in the right ... (click for more)


