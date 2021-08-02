Health Department Announces Upcoming Vaccination Events

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary, and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. The vaccination event calendar is available at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov. Visit the webpage frequently as new events are added throughout the week. The COVID-19 hotline is available to answer your questions at423-209-8383.

Vaccination Events

Monday, Aug. 2

Tennessee Riverpark

4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

9AM-6PM



Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event

921 E 3rdSt, Chattanooga, TN 37403

8AM-4PM



Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event

9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

8AM-4PM



Ooltewah Health CenterBack-to-School Event

5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363

8AM-4PM



Tuesday, Aug. 3

Tennessee Riverpark

4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

9AM-6PM



Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event

921 E 3rdSt, Chattanooga, TN 37403

8AM-4PM



Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event

9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

8AM-4PM



Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event

5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363

8AM-4PM



Wednesday, Aug. 4

Tennessee Riverpark

4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

9AM-6PM



Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event

921 E 3rdSt, Chattanooga, TN 37403

8AM-4PM



Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event

9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

8AM-4PM



Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event

5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363

8AM-4PM



Birchwood Clinic

5625 TN-60 Birchwood, TN 37308

8AM-3:30PM



Chattanooga Lookouts Baseball Game

201 Power Alley, Chattanooga, TN 37402

6PM-8PM



Thursday, Aug. 5

Tennessee Riverpark

4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

9AM-6PM



Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event

921 E 3rdSt, Chattanooga, TN 37403

8AM-4PM



Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event

9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

8AM-4PM



Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event

5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363

8AM-4PM



Red Bank Community Food Pantry

3800 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37415

5PM-6:30PM



Friday, Aug. 6

Tennessee Riverpark

4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

9AM-6PM



Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event

921 E 3rdSt, Chattanooga, TN 37403

8AM-4PM



Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event

9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

8AM-4PM



Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event

5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363

8AM-4PM





Saturday, Aug. 7

Tennessee Riverpark

4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

9AM-3PM



Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event

921 E 3rdSt, Chattanooga, TN 37403

8AM-12PM



Sunday, Aug. 8

No events

To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the “handouts” tab at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.

Visit our Spanish Facebook page to see Hamilton County COVID-19 updates in Spanish.The vaccination calendar is available in Spanish here.

