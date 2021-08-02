 Monday, August 2, 2021 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Health Department Announces Upcoming Vaccination Events

Monday, August 2, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary, and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. The vaccination event calendar is available at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov. Visit the webpage frequently as new events are added throughout the week. The COVID-19 hotline is available to answer your questions at423-209-8383.

Vaccination Events

Monday, Aug. 2

Tennessee Riverpark

4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

9AM-6PM


Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event

921 E 3rdSt, Chattanooga, TN 37403

8AM-4PM


Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event

9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

8AM-4PM


Ooltewah Health CenterBack-to-School Event

5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363

8AM-4PM


Tuesday, Aug. 3

Tennessee Riverpark

4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

9AM-6PM


Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event

921 E 3rdSt, Chattanooga, TN 37403

8AM-4PM


Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event

9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

8AM-4PM


Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event

5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363

8AM-4PM


Wednesday, Aug. 4

Tennessee Riverpark

4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

9AM-6PM


Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event

921 E 3rdSt, Chattanooga, TN 37403

8AM-4PM


Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event

9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

8AM-4PM


Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event

5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363

8AM-4PM

Birchwood Clinic

5625 TN-60 Birchwood, TN 37308

8AM-3:30PM


Chattanooga Lookouts Baseball Game

201 Power Alley, Chattanooga, TN 37402

6PM-8PM


Thursday, Aug. 5

Tennessee Riverpark

4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

9AM-6PM


Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event

921 E 3rdSt, Chattanooga, TN 37403

8AM-4PM


Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event

9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

8AM-4PM


Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event

5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363

8AM-4PM


Red Bank Community Food Pantry

3800 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37415

5PM-6:30PM


Friday, Aug. 6

Tennessee Riverpark

4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

9AM-6PM


Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event

921 E 3rdSt, Chattanooga, TN 37403

8AM-4PM


Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event

9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

8AM-4PM


Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event

5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363

8AM-4PM


Saturday, Aug. 7

Tennessee Riverpark

4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

9AM-3PM


Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event

921 E 3rdSt, Chattanooga, TN 37403

8AM-12PM

Sunday, Aug. 8

No events

To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the “handouts” tab at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.

Visit our Spanish Facebook page to see Hamilton County COVID-19 updates in Spanish.The vaccination calendar is available in Spanish here.

 


Police Blotter: Dispute Is Handled Amicably At Lee Highway Nail Salon; Report Unfounded That Woman Was Disrobing On Rossville Boulevard

A disorder was reported at a nail salon on Lee Highway. Officers spoke with a woman who said she was not satisfied with the service she received from an employee at the shop. She said the employee only did half the work she needed and she did not want to pay for the work done to her nails. The employee said she only wanted the woman to pay for the work done to her feet. Both ladies ... (click for more)

Samuel Horton, 32, Arrested For July 26th Shooting

Samuel Horton, 32, was arrested on July 28 for the shooting of a 30-year old woman at 4700 Montview Drive . The Chattanooga Police Department, with assistance from the CPD Fugitive Division, arrested Samuel Horton, Jr. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless endangerment. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Big Dogs At The City Get Most Of The Salary Money

The current crisis concerning recycling is nothing more than too much pork in the high end paychecks. The top 31 combined salaries in the city of Chattanooga amounts to $3,750,000 per year. That's right folks, millions. The average pay for these people is $121,000 coming from our hard-earned tax dollars. The average income of the citizens of Chattanooga is $26,200 per year based ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In August

With some glorious rain in July, my garden is amazingly green and lush going into the hottest month of the year. And, whoa! What’s this: in the first week of August the temps aren’t expected to top 90 degrees and ample rain is forecast. During the month of July, we have had 4.71 inches of rain, where 4.77 is our normal. But for the year, we are three inches above normal which assures ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Red Wolves Hold On For 1-1 Tie At Home

The Red Wolves welcomed Forward Madison FC to CHI Memorial Stadium Saturday night in a match that had huge early season implications for both sides. Carl Craig and Forward Madison looked to vault themselves into fifth place with a rare road victory. On the other bench, Manager Jimmy Obleda and the Red Wolves looked to remain unbeaten at home, with a win vaulting themselves to the ... (click for more)

Lee University Adds Dalton Chuba To Golf Roster

Lee University Director of Golf John Maupin has announced the signing of transfer Dalton Chuba to the 2021 class. “Dalton is a great add for our program,” said Maupin. His commitment to golf is evident, and it’s his own hard work that has brought this opportunity about. In Dalton, we have someone that is improving at a rapid rate and who’s game is very much trending in the right ... (click for more)


