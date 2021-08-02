Health Department Announces Upcoming Vaccination Events

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary, and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. The vaccination event calendar is available at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov. Visit the webpage frequently as new events are added throughout the week. The COVID-19 hotline is available to answer your questions at423-209-8383.
Vaccination Events
Monday, Aug. 2
Tennessee Riverpark
4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402
9AM-6PM
Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event
921 E 3rdSt, Chattanooga, TN 37403
8AM-4PM
Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event
9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
8AM-4PM
Ooltewah Health CenterBack-to-School Event
5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363
8AM-4PM
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Tennessee Riverpark
4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402
9AM-6PM
Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event
921 E 3rdSt, Chattanooga, TN 37403
8AM-4PM
Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event
9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
8AM-4PM
Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event
5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363
8AM-4PM
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Tennessee Riverpark
4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402
9AM-6PM
Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event
921 E 3rdSt, Chattanooga, TN 37403
8AM-4PM
Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event
9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
8AM-4PM
Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event
5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363
8AM-4PM
Birchwood Clinic
5625 TN-60 Birchwood, TN 37308
8AM-3:30PM
Chattanooga Lookouts Baseball Game
201 Power Alley, Chattanooga, TN 37402
6PM-8PM
Thursday, Aug. 5
Tennessee Riverpark
4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402
9AM-6PM
Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event
921 E 3rdSt, Chattanooga, TN 37403
8AM-4PM
Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event
9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
8AM-4PM
Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event
5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363
8AM-4PM
Red Bank Community Food Pantry
3800 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37415
5PM-6:30PM
Friday, Aug. 6
Tennessee Riverpark
4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402
9AM-6PM
Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event
921 E 3rdSt, Chattanooga, TN 37403
8AM-4PM
Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event
9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
8AM-4PM
Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event
5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363
8AM-4PM
Saturday, Aug. 7
Tennessee Riverpark
4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402
9AM-3PM
Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event
921 E 3rdSt, Chattanooga, TN 37403
8AM-12PM
Sunday, Aug. 8
No events
To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the “handouts” tab at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.
Visit our Spanish Facebook page to see Hamilton County COVID-19 updates in Spanish.The vaccination calendar is available in Spanish here.