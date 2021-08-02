August 2, 2021
A disorder was reported at a nail salon on Lee Highway. Officers spoke with a woman who said she was not satisfied with the service she received from an employee at the shop. She said the employee ... (click for more)
The new certified property tax rate for the city of Collegedale was accepted by the board of commissioners as the property tax rate for fiscal year 2021-2022. Due to higher assessments of property ... (click for more)
Red Bank Commissioners are to consider a 21-cent property tax increase above the new certified tax rate.
The possible tax rise is due to be discussed at a commission work session on Tuesday ... (click for more)
A disorder was reported at a nail salon on Lee Highway. Officers spoke with a woman who said she was not satisfied with the service she received from an employee at the shop. She said the employee only did half the work she needed and she did not want to pay for the work done to her nails. The employee said she only wanted the woman to pay for the work done to her feet. Both ladies ... (click for more)
The new certified property tax rate for the city of Collegedale was accepted by the board of commissioners as the property tax rate for fiscal year 2021-2022. Due to higher assessments of property in Collegedale in the recent reappraisals, the tax rate was lowered. This will offset the increase in property values so that the city will receive the same tax revenue that was received ... (click for more)
The current crisis concerning recycling is nothing more than too much pork in the high end paychecks. The top 31 combined salaries in the city of Chattanooga amounts to $3,750,000 per year. That's right folks, millions. The average pay for these people is $121,000 coming from our hard-earned tax dollars. The average income of the citizens of Chattanooga is $26,200 per year based ... (click for more)
With some glorious rain in July, my garden is amazingly green and lush going into the hottest month of the year. And, whoa! What’s this: in the first week of August the temps aren’t expected to top 90 degrees and ample rain is forecast. During the month of July, we have had 4.71 inches of rain, where 4.77 is our normal. But for the year, we are three inches above normal which assures ... (click for more)
The Red Wolves welcomed Forward Madison FC to CHI Memorial Stadium Saturday night in a match that had huge early season implications for both sides. Carl Craig and Forward Madison looked to vault themselves into fifth place with a rare road victory. On the other bench, Manager Jimmy Obleda and the Red Wolves looked to remain unbeaten at home, with a win vaulting themselves to the ... (click for more)
Lee University Director of Golf John Maupin has announced the signing of transfer Dalton Chuba to the 2021 class.
“Dalton is a great add for our program,” said Maupin. His commitment to golf is evident, and it’s his own hard work that has brought this opportunity about. In Dalton, we have someone that is improving at a rapid rate and who’s game is very much trending in the right ... (click for more)