Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Top 900,000 Total With 9 More Deaths; Hamilton County Has 135 New Cases With No Deaths

Hamilton County had 135 new coronavirus cases reported on Monday, bringing the total to 47,555.



There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 515 in the county.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 45,691, which is 96 percent, and there are 1,349 active cases.



There are 92 patients hospitalized and 20 in intensive care units. Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 54 Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 900,418 Monday with 1,716 new cases. There were nine more deaths reported, for a total of 12,758, State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 1,157 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 77 more than on Sunday. Testing numbers are above 8.459 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 864,529, which is 96 percent

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,321 cases, up 29; 12 deaths



Bradley County: 15,723 cases, up 94; 156 deaths



Grundy County: 1,873 cases, up 21; 35 deaths

Marion County: 3,443 cases, up 30; 50 deaths



Meigs County: 1,466 cases, up 12; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,168 cases, up 18; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,507 cases, up 23; 83 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 1,842 cases, up 10; 30 deaths



Knox County: 53,668 cases, up 330; 658 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 93,323 cases, up 635; 964 deaths, up 3



Shelby County: 105,625 cases, up 1,440; 1,742 deaths, up 6