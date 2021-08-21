 Saturday, August 21, 2021 80.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Tennessee National Guard Continues COVID-19 Response Amid Delta Variant

Saturday, August 21, 2021

  Spc. Anthony Spencer with the Tennessee National Guard prepares a vaccination dose for a patient at the Trousdale County Health Department on June 9

    photo by Lt. Col. Darrin Haas

  Pfc. William Orton, a cavalry scout assigned to Newport's O Troop, 4th Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, explains the COVID-19 vaccination process to a resident in Decatur on June 15. Orton has assisted several sites since he joined the COVID-19 Task Force in February.

    photo by Sgt. Finis L. Dailey, III

  Sgt. Joseph Brummett, a combat medic with Henderson's Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 1st Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccination in Jasper on June 15. Brummett has participated in the Tennessee National Guard's COVID-19 Task Force since April 2020.

    photo by Sgt. Finis L. Dailey, III

  Airman 1st Class Marialuz Deavers, a combat medic with Nashville's 118th Medical Group, fills a syringe with a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Cookeville. Deavers has been administering COVID-19 tests and vaccines since March 2020, when Gov. Bill Lee activated the Tennessee National Guard to support the Tennessee Department of Health's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    photo by Sgt. Finis L. Dailey, III

Since March 2020, the soldiers and airmen of the Tennessee National Guard have been working alongside and supporting the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, and various other state and local agencies to combat the spread of COVID-19. 

Thousands of Tennessee Guardsmen have volunteered to help during the pandemic. Over the last 17 months, anywhere from 250-700 Guardsmen have been actively supporting the testing and vaccination efforts across the state.

This has resulted in Tennessee Guardsmen supporting the testing of more than 920,000 Tennesseans and the vaccination of over 1 million.

Currently, there are more than 580 Soldiers and Airmen providing support to 58 counties in Tennessee by helping with testing, vaccinations, and administrative support to health care providers.

Earlier this week the Tennessee National Guard began staffing support to various hospitals at the request of the Tennessee Department of Health. Starting on Aug. 20, the Tennessee National Guard sent 20 Guardsmen to Baptist Hospital in Memphis and two Guardsmen to Lafollette Healthcare in Campbell County to expand our COVID-19 support. The Guardsman are capable of working in many types of hospital units and are able to help with administrative tasks.

The Tennessee National Guard is also providing five support personnel to Nashville’s Mid-Cumberland Regional Hospital Office to assist in the schools call center.

Over the course of the pandemic, Soldiers and Airmen have also established temporary testing sites in focus areas, tested vulnerable populations at long-term care facilities, county and state corrections facilities, public housing, and many other locations across the state. They established Infectious Disease Teams that visit hospitals and alternative care centers to help develop plans and processes that prevent and decrease COVID-19 transmissions within the facilities. Guardsmen have also provided administrative and medical assistance to hospitals, collected and distributed Personal Protective Equipment, and conducted various other task as requested through TEMA.  

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Tennessee National Guard is prepared and ready to support any request for assistance through TEMA.

 


Lottery Player In Antioch Hits $1,154,252 Tennessee Cash Jackpot

A lucky Tennessee Cash player in Antioch won the jackpot Friday to win $1,154,252. The player hit five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win. The ticket is the 16th worth $1 million or more sold in the history of the in-state, drawing-style game. The winning ticket was purchased at Buy The Way, 220 Crossings Pl. in Antioch. No additional information is available ... (click for more)

Tennessee National Guard Continues COVID-19 Response Amid Delta Variant

Since March 2020, the soldiers and airmen of the Tennessee National Guard have been working alongside and supporting the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, and various other state and local agencies to combat the spread of COVID-19. Thousands of Tennessee Guardsmen have volunteered to help during the pandemic. Over the last 17 months, anywhere ... (click for more)

Opinion

My Friend Billy Green

During the last two weeks I've lost several friends. One of them educator Billy Green. I was eating one day at the Terdon Restaurant on Rossville Boulevard and this young energetic teacher came up and asked if he could sit down and talk to me for a few minutes. He introduced himself as a regular listener to my talk show and he begin to tell me a little about himself. He loved ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Hurray for The Saturday Funnies! As you enjoy each week’s edition, please remember we depend on our readers to help provide the laughter. If you get any funny stuff in your daily emails, please share them with us and hope laughter never dies! Here is this week’s bouquet … * * * A mechanic was removing a cylinder head from the engine of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when ... (click for more)

Sports

Bronson Optimistic That Veteran-Laden Mocs Mens Basketball Can Thrive This Season

UTC men’s basketball assistant coach Tanner Bronson believes an experienced and talented team has a chance to thrive this year. Filling in for head coach Lamont Paris at the Friday Civitan Club meeting, Bronson told the club that this year’s team is veteran-laden and ready to start the season. “Our first few years we were very young, but this year our average age is 22 and ... (click for more)

Mocs'Wide Receivers Look To Turn Potential Into Performance

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the fifth installment in its 9-point season preview series moving outside to the boundary while keeping an eye in the slot. Starters Returning (3): Reginald Henderson, Andrew Manning, Ka’Nore McKinnon Starters Lost (0): N/A Returnees with career starts (3): Jamoi ... (click for more)


