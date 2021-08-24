Boat House And Boat Damaged By Fire Tuesday Afternoon At The Chattanooga Yacht Club

A boat and boat house were damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon.

A boater on Lake Chickamauga noticed a boat house smoking at the Chattanooga Yacht Club.

At 2:30 p.m. the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting a boat house and 40-foot boat on fire.

A mutual aid response was requested to send additional resources including additional manpower, foam, hazmat boom and fire boats to the scene. Fire boats from Hamilton County Marine Rescue and Sale Creek VFD responded by the water and Chattanooga Fire Department responded with manpower and fire apparatus. Signal Mountain FD responded to the scene with their foam trailer. The Hamilton County Hazmat team responded to the scene to contain the fuel spill surrounding the boat.

No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to firefighters.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Damages to the boat and boat house are unknown at this time.