Work To Start In October On Long-Sought Vocational School For Chattanooga

Work is set to start in October on a long-sought vocational school for Chattanooga. It will start registering students in January.

Leslie Gower, executive director of the Associated General Contractors, said much of an $8 million goal has been raised for the project at the former Mary Ann Garber School in East Chattanooga.

That includes $2 million each from the city, county and state and $800,000 from the AGC. Additional funds are being sought from corporations and foundations.

Howard School and East Ridge High School, which have Future Ready trade schools, will be the initial feeder schools. The county schools will provide transportation from those two schools.

Students will spend much of the day at their primary school, but will also get training at the new facility.

Ms. Gower said it will include two different wings for the different trade areas as well as exhibit space and offices in the center.

The TCAT construction program at Chattanooga State will be involved as well as green/spaces.

She said the school will have an innovative design aimed at being Chattanooga's first carbon neutral building. There will be a focus on sustainability practices.

Construction costs are expected to be $5.5 million with the remaining funds aimed at covering operations costs for the first three years.

The city is also contributing 1.9 acres from the nearby Harriet Tubman site as an expansion area for the school.

Ms. Gower said the message to students will be "we're not building bird houses. We're building skyscrapers."

She said, "It's crazy the amount that tradespeople are being paid now. It's very lucrative because the demand for people is so high."

She said the average age of tradespeople here is now at 49. She said for each skilled person the AGC gains it loses five others at the present rate.

The program will be designed with the needs of local construction firms in mind so that the graduates can go right to work at a well-paying job.

City Council Chairman Chip Henderson said, "We've been talking about this school since Kirkman closed."

He and other council members praised Ms. Gower for helping push through the complex project.


City Council Delays Action On Move To Cut Division II Of City Court

The City Council has delayed action on a move to delete Division II of City Court after City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod raised a number of City Court issues. But it is expected to be approved in several weeks. At the close of a long discussion, Councilwoman Coonrod said she would support a resolution by Chairman Chip Henderson to do away with the division after the term of ... (click for more)

2 More From Hamilton County Die From COVID, 331 New Cases; Tennessee Cases Top 1,000,000

Hamilton County had 331 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 52,644. There have been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 545 in the county. It is reported they were a man and a woman, both white, one age 41-50 and the other was age 61-70 or older. There are 226 patients hospitalized and 65 are in intensive care units. Fifteen more ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rev. Paul McDaniel Stood For What Was Right

No one has done more to promote civil rights in our community than Rev. Paul McDaniel. Throughout his life he stood for what was right and did so in ways that projected a quiet effectiveness that so often is lacking in today’s world. While many knew him as a pastor, county commissioner or civic leader, Rev. McDaniel was also a commissioner on the Tennessee Human Rights Commission. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Two Samaritans Met

The parable of the Good Samaritan is told by Jesus in the Bible’s Gospel of Luke. (Luke 10:25–37) Per Wikipedia, it is about “a traveler who is stripped of clothing, beaten, and left half dead alongside the road. First a Jewish priest and then a Levite comes by, but both avoid the man. Finally, a Samaritan happens upon the traveler. Although Samaritans and Jews despised each other, ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Just 9 Days From Opener With Bowling Green

Tennessee football's countdown to kickoff has reached single digits as the Volunteers are nine days from opening the 2021 campaign under the Thursday night lights against Bowling Green on Sept. 2. After the 17th practice of preseason camp Tuesday morning, defensive coordinator Tim Banks and select players met with local media to discuss UT's preparation for the season opener. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Transfer Portal Has Helped, Hurt Vols

Although Tennessee hasn’t yet named a starting quarterback, the Vols aren’t lacking for candidates. Taking head coach Josh Heupel at his word, he’s still evaluating Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker and Harrison Bailey and will let the competition play out at least through the week. Heupel didn’t seem hard-pressed by the QB decision on Monday, even with the football season opener against ... (click for more)


