Georgia Has 90 More Coronavirus Deaths, 7,411 New Cases
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 90 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,364.
There are 7,411 new cases, as that total reaches 1,048,892 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 71,521, which is an increase of 369 from Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 6,606 cases, up 40; 70 deaths; 279 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,569 cases, up 18; 67 deaths; 197 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,464 cases, up 19; 14 deaths; 64 hospitalizations
Walker County: 7,568 cases, up 46; 84 deaths; 310 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 16,579 cases, up 68; 242 deaths, up 1; 832 hospitalizations, up 2