 Thursday, August 26, 2021 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Erlanger, Other Local Hospitals, Facing "Crisis Of The Unvaccinated"

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Erlanger Health System infectious disease specialist Dr. Jay Sizemore said Thursday that Erlanger and other local hospitals are facing "a crisis of the unvaccinated."

Dr. Sizemore told the Erlanger trustees that over 90 percent of patients at Erlanger with COVID have not been vaccinated.

He said COVID case numbers are going even higher than the previous surge tip in January. 

Dr. William Jackson, Erlanger CEO, said the new pandemic surge "is bringing significant operational pressures" at the hospital.

Officials said nurses and many other hospital personnel have had to be shifted to take care of the growing number of COVID patients.

Dr. Chris Young, medical chief of staff, said Erlanger has been seeing "exponential growth" of COVID patients in the last 4-5 weeks after earlier getting down to only a single COVID patient at the hospital.

He said the peak may be 3-4 weeks away.

Dr. Young said, "It is frustrating that many COVID patients are in the hospital simply because they weren't vaccinated."

He said he was also frustrated by "public officials politicizing" the current health crisis. He said their stress should be on "urging citizens on what to do to keep themselves healthy."

Of the hospital employees who deal on a daily basis with many tragic COVID cases, he said, "It is inspiring to see these young providers going to work every day and with the energy to deal with this day to day crisis."

Dr. Charles Woods said more children are sick with COVID than before, but he said, "Thankfully, they are not necessarily getting sicker." He said, "Some are very ill, but not proportionately more so than before."

However, he said a number of adolescents have come down with the virus.

Meanwhile, Erlanger announced that it is implementing a "Code Triage-COVID-19 Surge" to try to deal with the crush of patients.

It will include a team of 6-8 health experts at Erlanger who will set up a command center to deal with the new surge. Included will be a core team of administrators, physicians, emergency management personnel, nurses and therapists.


 


August 26, 2021

Sewanee Is Requiring All Its Students, Faculty And Staff To Get Vaccinated

August 26, 2021

Nightfall Moves Across The Street To Miller Park Due To COVID Concerns

August 26, 2021

Tennessee National Guard Supporting 13 Hospitals Combat COVID-19


Sewanee - the University of the South for the fall 2021 semester is now requiring all students, faculty, and staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Officials noted, "The Food and Drug Administration ... (click for more)

Friday night’s free Nightfall concert will be moved across the street to Miller Park instead of the Miller Plaza stage in order to provide more room for social distancing while viewing the performance, ... (click for more)

Since Monday, the Tennessee National Guard has begun supporting six additional Tennessee hospitals as they fight the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total support to 13 medical facilities across ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Sewanee Is Requiring All Its Students, Faculty And Staff To Get Vaccinated

Sewanee - the University of the South for the fall 2021 semester is now requiring all students, faculty, and staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Officials noted, "The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Aug. 23, 2021, gave its first full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine , declaring it a milestone toward 'altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.' "The ... (click for more)

Nightfall Moves Across The Street To Miller Park Due To COVID Concerns

Friday night’s free Nightfall concert will be moved across the street to Miller Park instead of the Miller Plaza stage in order to provide more room for social distancing while viewing the performance, according to Chattanooga Presents, Nightfall’s producing company. The decision to move the music to the Miller Park stage "is a temporary precautionary measure due to COVID ... (click for more)

Opinion

Judge Paty Treats All With Respect And Fairness

It has been my privilege to work with Judge Sherry Paty in the Chattanooga City Court for 18 years. Judge Paty is the first female judge in the history of City Court. She has established a legacy for gender equity. Judge Paty followed Judge John Millican who had followed Judge Walter Williams as city judges for Division I. To maintain diversity, Judge Paty has hired ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The COVID Love Notes

Every day and every night in Hamilton County, a small cadre of critical care nurses ventures forth to serve in the intensive care units in Chattanooga’s hospitals. Equally another crowd rejoins the fight against COVID in our emergency rooms as floor nurses tending to the very sick who can’t find room in the ICUs but who are every bit as noble and as brave as our Infectious Disease ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts, Smokies Series Canceled Due To Testing And Contact Tracing

As testing and contact tracing continues for members of the Chicago Cubs organization, we have canceled our games against the Tennessee Smokies through Sunday. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. The Lookouts homestand against the Birmingham Barons, beginning on August 31, is ... (click for more)

Masks Are Encouraged But Not Required As Vols Welcome Fans For Bowling Green Opener

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus next Thursday for the opening football game against Bowling Green State University. Masks are encouraged, but not required. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. The SEC Network will televise the game. Fans are encouraged to visit utsports.com/gameday/football or follow @UTGameday ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors