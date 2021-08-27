 Friday, August 27, 2021 Weather

23-Year-Old Ryan Knauss Of Knoxville Was Among 13 U.S. Military Personnel Killed By Taliban At Kabul Airport

Friday, August 27, 2021

Ryan Knauss, of Knoxville, was among the 13 U.S. military personnel killed in an attack by the Taliban at the Kabul Airport.

 

The 23-year-old was a graduate of Gibbs High School.

 

He left behind his wife, Alena.

 

 Senator Bill Hagerty said, “On behalf of all Tennesseans, Chrissy and I extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ryan Knauss.

The Bible teaches us that ‘greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.’ That’s what Ryan and 12 fellow service members did yesterday.

 

"Ryan will be remembered as a brave, honorable, and heroic man - a Tennessee volunteer - who, with a servant’s heart, gave everything of himself at just 23 years old for his state and the country that he loved dearly.

 

"My prayers are with the Knauss family, the community of Corryton, those across our state who knew Ryan, and everyone in our country who is grieving the loss of one of these 13 courageous members of the U.S. Armed Forces.”

 

Senator Marsha Blackburn said, "Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss of Knoxville was among those service members killed during yesterday’s terrorist attack at the Kabul airport. Ryan embodies American heroism - saving people he had never met before, in the face of persistent evil.

 

"We will never forget his sacrifice in service to his country. While no words could ever be enough, I join Tennesseans -  and all Americans -  in extending my deepest condolences to Ryan’s family. Chuck and I are praying for them during this time of unimaginable pain and loss.”


