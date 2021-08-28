 Saturday, August 28, 2021 89.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Man, 37, Shot On Belaire Drive Early Saturday Morning

Saturday, August 28, 2021

A 37-year-old man was shot on Belaire Drive early Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:41 a.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that a person had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.
 
Officers located and confirmed that a man was there suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
Officers learned that the victim was in the 5600 block of Belaire Drive when he was shot. They then responded to that area, located and secured a crime scene.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Investigators learned that the victim was in a vehicle near the above location when he heard gunshots and realized that he had been shot.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.

August 28, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 27, 2021

County School Enrollment Up 462 Students Over Last Year; Howard Has Highest Enrollment

August 27, 2021

Chattanooga Police Looking Into Tiktok Videos Showing Youths Tossing Full Milk Jugs From Tall Buildings Downtown


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ELLISON, RANDAL LEE 7633 YELLOW PINES DR HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED ... (click for more)

Hamilton County School officials said as of the 10th day, there were 44,285 students enrolled. That is up 462 students from last year's 10th day of 43,823. Howard School had the highest ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police are looking into a series of TikTok videos showing youths tossing jugs full of milk from tall buildings in downtown Chattanooga. The videos were on the Internet earlier ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ELLISON, RANDAL LEE 7633 YELLOW PINES DR HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE --- GAUDREAU, MATTHEW AARON 506 ASHWOOD TER CHATTANOOGA, 374153005 Age at Arrest: ... (click for more)

County School Enrollment Up 462 Students Over Last Year; Howard Has Highest Enrollment

Hamilton County School officials said as of the 10th day, there were 44,285 students enrolled. That is up 462 students from last year's 10th day of 43,823. Howard School had the highest enrollment with 1,367 students. Signal Mountain Middle/High was next at 1,343. East Hamilton High has 1,202. The figures, as in past years, include students at the Charter ... (click for more)

Opinion

Demand The County Commission End Partisan Politics - And Response

There was a time when the County Commission was more open and we worked together irrespective of party to support the needs of all of our communities. When we elect the new chairperson next week, the criteria for electing a new chairperson should be devoid of party lines. Here’s why: it matters that the chair embodies the values, policies and practices that matter to all people, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

THIS WEEK’S BEST ONE-LINERS * -- What if there were no hypothetical questions? * -- An opinion without 3.14159 is just an onion. * -- Two wrongs don't make a right, but three lefts do. * -- A fine is a tax for doing wrong. A tax is a fine for doing well. * * * THE ENDING OF AN ARGUMENT A man and his wife had a big argument. He didn't see her for about a week. ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Soccer Falls To Belmont In Double OT

The Chattanooga women’s soccer team scored first but Belmont’s Golden Goal in double-overtime secured the win for the Bruins in a 2-1 non-conference match at Rose Park Friday night. Chattanooga falls to 1-2 overall and Belmont finds its first win of the season. With just 12 seconds remaining in the final overtime, Belmont’s Maci Pekmezian broke down the middle of the field ... (click for more)

Mocs Football Preview: Secial Teams Look To Be Just That... Special

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the eighth installment in its 9-point season preview series moving to edge of the offensive line, the hybrid position that is the tight end. Starters Returning (3): Gabe Boring, Cody Olszewski, Skyler WIlson Starters Lost (0): N/A Impact Transfers (2): Jason ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors