Man, 37, Shot On Belaire Drive Early Saturday Morning

A 37-year-old man was shot on Belaire Drive early Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:41 a.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that a person had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Officers located and confirmed that a man was there suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers learned that the victim was in the 5600 block of Belaire Drive when he was shot. They then responded to that area, located and secured a crime scene.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Investigators learned that the victim was in a vehicle near the above location when he heard gunshots and realized that he had been shot.