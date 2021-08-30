Police Blotter: Son Forgot Where He Left Car After Night Out On The Town; Drunk Man At The Door Is Problem On Shannon Avenue

A woman told police that she had loaned her vehicle to her son and that upon speaking with him, he told her the vehicle was parked at Buffalo Wild Wings,120 Market St. She told police she had checked all around that location and did not find it. She said she also called in to Hamilton County Dispatch to see if her vehicle had been towed. She said she had spoken with her son, but he informed her he was unsure where her vehicle was if it was not at Buffalo Wild Wings. Police informed her what to do if she found her vehicle. She was also asked about prosecution and was adamant about pressing charges. She informed police that if her son was observed with the vehicle that she would still press charges. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC. The next day the woman called in and said she was driving around downtown when she located her vehicle at the intersection of E. 8th Street and Georgia Avenue. She said she believes her son had misplaced it on a night out with friends. Officers removed the vehicle as stolen from NCIC and the woman proceeded to take her vehicle home.

* * *

A man on Shannon Avenue told police there was an intoxicated man kicking on his door demanding to let him in. The drunk man left before police arrived and could not be located.

* * *

Police were called by Eastgate Security to 5600 Brainerd Road in regards to two individuals panhandling on the property. Police found the couple sitting in the shade near a bus stop. Police did not observe or see any signs that they were panhandling and asked them to stay off the property per Eastgate Security. Neither showed any extradition warrants.

* * *

Police responded to property damage at Public Storage, 2212 Polymer Dr. An employee told police that a woman hit the keypad with a U-haul truck on accident. She said the cost to fix the damage would be between $1,500-$3,000. She said she just needed a damaged property report.

* * *

A man and woman were in a verbal argument on N. Chamberlain Avenue. Police spoke with the couple and they both agreed to go separate ways, which they did before police left the scene.

* * *

A woman on Oakland Avenue told police that her ex-boyfriend keeps coming to her house, knocking on the door. She said she wants him to stop coming over to her house. The ex-boyfriend was not on scene when police arrived.

* * *

A man on Ellyn Lane told police that he and his girlfriend had been arguing. He said that while they were fussing, she went inside his home and somehow broke the glass door. Police spoke with the girlfriend and she said that they were arguing and she was going inside to get her stuff. She said she unintentionally closed the door too hard behind her and it shattered the glass. The man did not want police to enter his residence or even respond to the residence initially. He told police that he just wanted her to leave. The girlfriend got her belongings and left.

* * *

A woman on Williams Street told police that her cell phone (a One Plus Nord N100 worth $180) was stolen from her at the homeless camp behind 2500 Market. She said she tracked the phone to the Williams Street address. Police checked the area where Google said the phone was located, but were unable to find it. The woman said she will call back in if she gets any further information.

* * *

An employee at Drake's Chattanooga, 7338 McCutcheon Road, told police that a man who was dinning at the restaurant started to get loud. The employee said he told the man to calm down or he would have to leave. He said the man got in his face and started to curse at him; that is when he called 9-1-1. He said the man then left the scene.

* * *

A man on Silverdale Road told police that his neighbors were playing loud music and he asked them to stop, but they did not. Police spoke with his neighbors and they said that they would keep it down. The man said this was an ongoing issue.

* * *

The manager at Petco, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, told police that a pistol was located in the women's restroom. She said the gun was put in the money safe of the business until someone claimed the gun, but no one ever showed up, so she called police. Before police were able take the pistol to Property, the owner of the gun called to get her gun back.

* * *

A woman told police someone stole her temp tag (GA) from her vehicle while she was at work at Volkswagen, 8001 Volkswagen Dr.

* * *

