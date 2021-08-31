 Tuesday, August 31, 2021 77.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

County Democrats Elect Strong, Jelks In Zoom Convention

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Rodney Strong was re-elected as chair of the Hamilton County Democratic. In addition, DeAngelo Jelks was elected as vice chair. Therese Tuley was elected as secretary and Alix Thornhill as Treasurer.

The Hamilton County Democratic Party held its Biennial Reorganization Convention virtually to elect its new leadership team that will serve for the next two years. Seventy-five Democrats gathered using the Zoom platform to conduct the business of the Convention. 
 
In addition to the countywide officers, district representatives were elected for each of the nine County Commission districts in Hamilton County. District One representatives are Don Deakins and Barbara Burns Fredrickson. District Two representatives are Lea Anne Wiles and Jackson Rogers. District Three representatives are Chuck Wilson and Pat Branham. District Four representatives are Sean Nix and Rachel Campbell. District Five representative are Cynthia Coleman and Dennis Clark. District Six representatives are Frank Maurizio and Lynn Newton. District Seven representatives are Al Douglas and Alison Dooley Salayko. The District Eight representative is Candy Corneliussen. District Nine representatives are Ryan Scofield and Jeanie Stearns.

Precinct Captains will be selected by district caucuses which will be held soon.  Precinct captains and those elected at the Reorganization Convention form the HCDP General Assembly for the next two years.

Mr.  Strong said, “It took some work, but our team did a great job of creating a safe online experience that was engaging and interactive. We were able to hold out elections and caucuses to do everything that we need to accomplish."

Initially, the HCDP Reorganization Convention were scheduled for April.  However, in response to the COVID pandemic the Tennessee Democratic Party delayed county conventions until August.  The alarming rise of local cases and hospitalizations made it necessary for the Party to hold its biennial meeting using the Zoom platform, officials said.  



Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Hagerty Names Adam Telle As His Chief Of Staff; Announces Additional Appointments


30-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Should Not Have Been In Jail - And Response

Roy Exum: Fired Marine: ‘I’m Bringing It’

No. 18 Mocs Host Austin Peay Thursday

Dan Fleser: Joe Milton Gets The Nod For Starting Vols QB

