The Ed Johnson Project Announces Schedule For Memorial Dedication

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

The Ed Johnson Memorial dedication is a multi-day event that explores the Ed Johnson story through the lens of history, art, storytelling and remembrance. In telling this story – both tragic and heroic – the Chattanooga community is invited to join in recognizing the truth of our past and in walking forward into the freedom to imagine a new America, said organizers. All are welcome to be part of this occasion.

The dedication will feature New York Times bestselling author and Chair of Princeton’s Department of African-American Studies, Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr., as the keynote speaker. A quote from Dr. Glaude provides the inspiration for the dedication’s theme, "Courage, truth, and the freedom to imagine a new America."

Donivan Brown, chair of the Ed Johnson Project, shared his thoughts about the theme of the memorial dedication. “If we want this new Chattanooga to be for all of its citizens, we must reckon with racism past and present so that we can re-imagine and build again with the best from our past and present. If we Americans take up this liberating burden, we can be set free from the ghosts of old.”

Due to an increase in COVID-19, masks are required at all events. All events are free and open to the public. Events that require registration are noted on the Ed Johnson Project website.

Sponsors and partners for the memorial dedication events are the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, Lyndhurst Foundation, Footprint Foundation, City of Chattanooga,  Arts Build, Association for Visual Arts, Bethlehem Center, Bridge City Community, Chattanooga Tourism, The Chattery, Girls Preparatory School, Fox & Fern, Hunter Museum of American Art,  Keeody Gallery, McCallie School, Medal of Honor Heritage Center, MTSU Center for Historic Preservation, Notre Dame, Publix, UNFoundation, UNUM, UTC - Africana Studies, UTC - Department of History, and The Vanderbilt Project on Unity & American Democracy.

For a detailed listing of the schedule of events go to the Ed Johnson Project website here. To stay informed about the project and upcoming events visit The Ed Johnson Project Facebook Page.

Memorial Dedication Schedule of Events

Thursday, Sept. 16
6-7 p.m.
Demystifying the Monumental Burden of Public Art
Location: The Hunter Museum of American Art, 10 Bluff View Avenue

Friday, Sept. 17
12-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. 
People’s History of Chattanooga Tour with Michael Gilliland
Location: Union Depot Historical Marker, 158 W MLK Blvd.

5-6:30 p.m.
The Work of an Artist: Q & A with Jerome Meadows
Location: The Bethlehem Center, 200 W 38th St.

5:30-6:15 p.m.
“I Couldn’t Hear Nobody Pray”: Public Lynchings and Public Memories in Middle Tennessee
Location: The Camp House, 806 E 12th St.

6:30-7:45 p.m.
History and Legal Roundtable About the Significance of the Ed Johnson Memorial
Location: The Camp House, 806 E 12th St.

Saturday, Sept. 18
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
History Panels at The Camp House
Location: The Camp House, 806 E 12th St.

10-11 a.m.
Colors of Our World Storytime
Location: Chattanooga Public Library–Downtown Branch, Outside, 1001 Broad St.

11-12:30 p.m.
RISE MLK History Tour with Shane Morrow

3-4:30 p.m.
Location: Waterhouse Pavilion, 850 Market St.

2-3:30 p.m.
Medal of Honor Tour
Location: Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center, 2 W Aquarium Way

5-6 p.m.
The Legacy of Lynching and the Soul of America: A Conversation with Jon Meacham and Dr. Eddie Glaude, Jr.
Location: Olivet Baptist Church, 740 E ML King Blvd.

6-8 p.m.
Keeody Gallery Presents: VISUALS FOR THE VOICELESS
Location: ArtsBuild, 301 E 11th St. #300

Sunday, Sept. 19
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
The Tomb of Ed Johnson and the Resurrection of Christ
Location: The Hamilton County Courthouse Lawn, 625 Georgia Ave.

3-4:30 p.m.
The Ed Johnson Memorial Dedication
Location: Southside of Walnut Street Bridge
Ed Johnson Memorial Site
100 Walnut St.

5-6:30 p.m.
The Ed Johnson Memorial Dedication Reception
Location: The Walker Pavilion in Coolidge Park, 120 River St.

5-9 p.m. 
Making the Ed Johnson Memorial Exhibit
Location: Association for Visual Arts, 30 Frazier Ave.

The Ed Johnson Project’s mission is to promote reconciliation and healing by engaging local communities in remembering the Ed Johnson story and reflecting on its implications for us today. It fosters and promotes a deeper understanding and awareness of the lynching of Ed Johnson; honors the courageous pursuit of justice which was undertaken by his attorneys Noah W. Parden and Styles L. Hutchins in appealing the case directly to the U. S. Supreme Court; and measures the enduring legal, historical and social significance this case duly has in the establishment of justice and advancement of our society. 


