Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADDISON, LINDSEY GRACE 
1109 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)
---
BIAGIOTTI, JOI SOONE 
45 SKYLINE DR ELLIJAY, 30540 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BUTTS, TELVIN DEWAYNE 
2013 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
---
BYNUM, ANTHONY DEWYANE 
206 FLORA CIRCLE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CUMMINS, RONALD ALAN 
10 S BROOKS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
CUZZORT, TERRY ADAM 
601 MAPLE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DANIELS, REGINALD 
639 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DAVIS, OTERIOUS DEJUAN 
1217 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072408 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DEDMAN, DARIAN JUSTUS 
1001 N NAITREZ CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DOUGLAS, CARLTON JERMAINE 
1679 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)
---
GOINS, KEOSHA LACHELLE 
2215 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043716 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HALL, MARIE ANTOINETTE 
3304 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
HANCOCK, BRANDON SCOTT 
1557 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXISON, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HIXSON, STACEY LEE 
937 BLAINE SMITH ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HOLMES, ERICK ALLEN 
1084 REENWOOD RD.

CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HUGHLEY, LIONEL FRANCIS 
1909 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
---
KITCHENS, MARVIN 
2418 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
---
MINNER, CALEB TYLER 
5120 SILVER LN APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
NERI, ROMAN GENARO 
342 CAMP JORDAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NIXON, JACOB 
4030 DELL WAY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PENDERGRASS, WHITLEY CAROLINE 
8601 BROOKSHADOW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
PEREZ-MORALES, MEGDY 
3601 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
POTTS, CASEY CHARLES 
61 MORNINGMIST LANE MURPHY, 28906 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PRESLEY, PORSHA SHENIKA 
6212 STOCKTON DR/HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
RAMIREZ-LUCAS, SIMON 
4714 TOMAHAWK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING (HANDS FREE LAW)
---
REEL, BRANDON RICHARD 
5629 HWY 108 WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RICKETTS, ROBERT JOHN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SCRUGGS, MICHAEL CORTEZ 
4312 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SMITH, JENNIFER LYNN 
3155 WOLF CREEK RD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER 10000) (FELONY)
---
SUNDERLAND, JOSHUA EVAN 
1117 SUNDERLAND LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TAYLOR, RONALD RAY 
2522 WESSEX LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
VOSS, GREGORY ALAN 
6929 GLOVER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC
---
WILKEY, BECKY LEIGH 
8309 MIDDLE VALLEY RD. SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WITT, CHRISTOPHER MARK 
208 TIMBERKNOLL DRIVE APT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


