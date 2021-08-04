Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADDISON, LINDSEY GRACE

1109 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)

---

BIAGIOTTI, JOI SOONE

45 SKYLINE DR ELLIJAY, 30540

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BUTTS, TELVIN DEWAYNE

2013 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

---

BYNUM, ANTHONY DEWYANE

206 FLORA CIRCLE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CUMMINS, RONALD ALAN

10 S BROOKS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

CUZZORT, TERRY ADAM

601 MAPLE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DANIELS, REGINALD

639 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

DAVIS, OTERIOUS DEJUAN

1217 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072408

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DEDMAN, DARIAN JUSTUS

1001 N NAITREZ CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

DOUGLAS, CARLTON JERMAINE

1679 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)

---

GOINS, KEOSHA LACHELLE

2215 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043716

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

HALL, MARIE ANTOINETTE

3304 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

HANCOCK, BRANDON SCOTT

1557 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXISON, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HIXSON, STACEY LEE

937 BLAINE SMITH ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HOLMES, ERICK ALLEN

1084 REENWOOD RD.

CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HUGHLEY, LIONEL FRANCIS1909 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON---KITCHENS, MARVIN2418 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULT (SIMPLE)---MINNER, CALEB TYLER5120 SILVER LN APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---NERI, ROMAN GENARO342 CAMP JORDAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---NIXON, JACOB4030 DELL WAY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---PENDERGRASS, WHITLEY CAROLINE8601 BROOKSHADOW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSRECKLESS DRIVINGFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---PEREZ-MORALES, MEGDY3601 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL---POTTS, CASEY CHARLES61 MORNINGMIST LANE MURPHY, 28906Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PRESLEY, PORSHA SHENIKA6212 STOCKTON DR/HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---RAMIREZ-LUCAS, SIMON4714 TOMAHAWK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSETEXTING WHILE DRIVING (HANDS FREE LAW)---REEL, BRANDON RICHARD5629 HWY 108 WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: OtherBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RICKETTS, ROBERT JOHNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---SCRUGGS, MICHAEL CORTEZ4312 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SMITH, JENNIFER LYNN3155 WOLF CREEK RD SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER 10000) (FELONY)---SUNDERLAND, JOSHUA EVAN1117 SUNDERLAND LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TAYLOR, RONALD RAY2522 WESSEX LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---VOSS, GREGORY ALAN6929 GLOVER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC---WILKEY, BECKY LEIGH8309 MIDDLE VALLEY RD. SODDY DAISY, 37343Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WITT, CHRISTOPHER MARK208 TIMBERKNOLL DRIVE APT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)